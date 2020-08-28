Japan PM Abe: To allow foreigners with residence status to enter Japan from September

The government will allow foreigners with residence status to enter Japan from the start of the next month, said Prime Minister Shinzo Abe ahead of his scheduled press conference on Friday.

“Aims to boost coronavirus testing capacity to 200,000 tests per day.”

“Aims to secure enough coronavirus vaccines for every citizen by mid-2021.”

“Will prepare to secure coronavirus vaccine regardless of whether from foreign or domestic company.”

“To extend coronavirus-related employment subsidy to end-December.”

USD/JPY capped below 107.00

USD/JPY is off the highs but remains well bid around 106.80, at the press time, buoyed by the surge in the US Treasury yields.

Broad dollar weakness amid the upbeat market mood appears to cap the upside in the spot. The above comments seem to underpin the yen.