Italy may only start the gradual end of lockdown measures on May 4 – Corriere

Despite the number of daily coronavirus cases in Italy continues slowing down over the past week, the government may only start the gradual end of lockdown measures on May 4, as cited by the Italian daily newspaper, Corriere della Sera, on Tuesday.

Deaths from the epidemic in Italy rose by 636 on Monday vs. previous daily tally of 525, the Civil Protection Agency said, but the number of new cases fell sharply.

The total death toll since the outbreak on Feb. 21 came to 16,523, the highest in the world. The total number of confirmed cases increased by 3,599 to 132,547, the lowest daily rise since March 17.

EUR/USD reaction

Having eased-off daily highs at 1.0841, EUR/USD stays strongly bid near 1.0830 so far this Tuesday.