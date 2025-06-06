- Gold price gains some positive traction following Thursday’s late pullback from a multi-week high.
- The US-China trade talks optimism holds back the XAU/USD bulls from placing aggressive bets.
- A modest USD uptick further contributes to capping the commodity ahead of the US NFP report.
Gold price (XAU/USD) retains its positive bias through the first half of the European session on Friday, though bulls seem reluctant to place aggressive bets and opt to wait for the release of the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report. Heading into the key data risk, the US Dollar (USD) attracts some buyers amid repositioning trades and acts as a headwind for the commodity. Adding to this hopes for the resumption of US-China trade talks turn out to be another factor capping the upside for the precious metal.
Investors, however, remain on edge in the wake of US President Donald Trump's rapidly shifting stance on trade policies. Apart from this, geopolitical risks stemming from the protracted Russia-Ukraine war, and conflicts in the Middle East, might keep a lid on any optimism in the markets and lend support to the Gold price. Meanwhile, bets that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will cut interest rates further in 2025 might cap the USD and support prospects for a further appreciating move for the non-yielding yellow metal.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Gold price sticks to modest gains ahead of US NFP
- US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping agreed to further talks to settle trade disputes. Moreover, Trump said that the call was focused almost entirely on trade and resulted in a very positive conclusion, triggering an intraday pullback in the Gold price from over a four-week high on Thursday.
- The initial market reaction, however, turns out to be short-lived on the back of Trump's rapidly shifting stance on trade policies. Adding to this, some repositioning trade ahead of the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report assists the XAU/USD pair to regain some positive traction during the Asian session on Friday.
- The impactful US monthly employment data is expected to show that the world's largest economy added 130,000 new jobs in May following the stronger-than-expected 177,000 rise recorded in the previous month. Meanwhile, the Unemployment Rate is anticipated to hold steady at 4.2% during the reported month.
- A host of other employment readings released this week pointed to a cooling in the US labor market, which should give the Federal Reserve more impetus to cut interest rates. Traders are currently pricing in the possibility that the US central bank will deliver at least two 25 basis points rate cuts by the year-end.
- However, recent comments from a slew of Fed officials suggested that the US central bank might stick to the wait-and-see approach amid persistent trade-related uncertainties. Hence, the crucial US employment details will be looked upon for fresh insight into the Fed's policy outlook and drive the US Dollar.
Gold price remains below $3,400 pivotal point; bullish potential seems intact
From a technical perspective, the top boundary of a multi-day-old range, around the $3,400 round figure, now seems to have emerged as an immediate barrier. Given that oscillators on the daily chart are holding in positive territory, a sustained strength beyond the said handle will be seen as a fresh trigger for bulls. The subsequent move-up could lift the Gold price to the $3,433-3,435 intermediate hurdle en route to the $3,500 neighborhood, or the all-time peak set in April.
On the flip side, the $3,334-3,333 area, or the lower end of the range, might continue to protect the immediate downside. Some follow-through selling, leading to a subsequent slide below the $3,326-3,324 horizontal resistance breakpoint, now turned support, could drag the Gold price below the $3,300 round figure, to the $3,286-3,285 region.
Economic Indicator
Unemployment Rate
The Unemployment Rate, released by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), is the percentage of the total civilian labor force that is not in paid employment but is actively seeking employment. The rate is usually higher in recessionary economies compared to economies that are growing. Generally, a decrease in the Unemployment Rate is seen as bullish for the US Dollar (USD), while an increase is seen as bearish. That said, the number by itself usually can't determine the direction of the next market move, as this will also depend on the headline Nonfarm Payroll reading, and the other data in the BLS report.Read more.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.1400 after US NFP data
EUR/USD loses its traction and trades below 1.1400 in the second half of the day on Friday. The pair struggles to build on the ECB-inspired gains and looks to end the week little changed as the US Dollar (USD) benefits from the better-than-expected Nonfarm Payrolls reading for May.
GBP/USD stays below 1.3550 as markets assess US jobs data
GBP/USD remains under mild selling pressure and fluctuates below 1.3550 in the American trading hours on Friday. The US Dollar holds the upper hand on the upbeat employment data for May, making it difficult for the pair to reverse its direction.
Gold declines below $3,350 on renewed USD strength
Gold stays on the back foot and trades slightly below $3,350 in the American session. The US Dollar gains some positive traction as markets lean toward a Fed policy hold in July after the May report, causing XAU/USD to stretch lower heading into the weekend.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP wobble as recession fears resurface
The cryptocurrency market capitalization drops 4% to $3.3 trillion amid growing concerns about tariffs and global trade. Bitcoin rebounds after testing support slightly above $100,000, reflecting weak sentiment in the broader crypto market.
Tesla stock down 17% as Musk-Trump breakup worries Wall Street Premium
Tesla (TSLA) stock is facing one of its worst trading sessions in a long time on Thursday. Shared closed above $332 on Wednesday, but at the time of writing late in the afternoon session, TSLA has traded below $274, suffering a 17% sell-off.