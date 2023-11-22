- Gold price gains some positive traction for the second straight day on Wednesday.
- Bets that the Fed is done raising rates continue to benefit the non-yielding metal.
- Some follow-through USD buying keeps a lid on further gains for the XAU/USD.
Gold price (XAU/USD) attracts some buyers for the second successive day on Wednesday, albeit lacks follow-through and remains below the monthly peak touched the previous day. Expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will not hike interest rates any further and rising bets for policy easing by the first half of 2024 keep the yield on the benchmark 10-year US Government bond close to a two-month low. This, in turn, acts as a tailwind for the non-yielding yellow metal, though a modest US Dollar (USD) strength caps the upside.
The USD Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of currencies, recovers further from its lowest level since August 31 touched on Tuesday in the wake of hawkish FOMC meeting minutes. In fact, policymakers reiterated the stance to keep interest rates higher for longer and tighten further if progress in controlling inflation falters. This, along with the recent repeated failures to build on the momentum beyond the $2,000 psychological mark, is holding back bulls from placing fresh bets around the Gold price.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Gold price remains below the monthly peak touched on Tuesday
- The minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest meeting revealed officials backing higher for longer interest rates for some time to tame inflation and underpin the US Dollar.
- Market participants, however, seem convinced that the US central bank will keep rates steady rather than hiking and are pricing in the possibility of rate cuts by spring 2024.
- The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield languishes near a two-month low and turns out to be a key factor driving some flows towards the non-yielding yellow metal.
- The National Association of Realtors reported that US Existing Home Sales fell in October to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 3.79 million units or the lowest level in more than 13 years.
- Israel and Hamas have agreed to a deal for the staggered release of 50 civilians held hostage in Gaza in exchange for Palestinian prisoners and a four-day halt to hostilities.
- The US military conducted discrete, precision strikes against two Iran-backed facilities in Iraq in response to the attacks against US and Coalition forces by Iran and Iran-backed groups.
- The markets reacted little to the latest development as there hasn't been any major escalation in the Middle East tensions, doing little to influence the safe-haven precious metal.
- Traders now look to the US macro data – Initial Weekly Jobless Claims, Durable Goods Orders and revised Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index – for short-term impetus.
Technical Analysis: Gold price struggles to capitalize on move beyond the $2,000 psychological mark
From a technical perspective, the recent repeated failures to build on the momentum beyond the $2,000 mark warrant some caution for bullish traders. Meanwhile, oscillators on the daily chart are holding comfortably in the positive territory and are still far from being in the overbought zone. The mixed setup makes it prudent to wait for some follow-through buying beyond the $2,009-2,010 area or a multi-month peak touched in October before positioning for any further gains. The XAU/USD might then accelerate the positive move further towards the $2,022-2,023 intermediate hurdle en route to the next relevant barrier near the $2,038 region.
On the flip side, the $1,991-1,990 area now seems to protect the immediate downside ahead of the $1,978-1,976 region. Some follow-through selling will expose the weekly low, around the $1,965 level, which if broken decisively could make the Gold price vulnerable to accelerate the slide back towards challenging the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), currently pegged near the $1,938-1,939 zone. This is followed by the confluence of the 100- and the 50-day SMAs, around the $1,932-1,931 region. The latter coincides with the monthly low and should act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders.
US Dollar price today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the weakest against the .
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.05%
|0.16%
|0.07%
|0.26%
|0.50%
|0.41%
|0.07%
|EUR
|-0.05%
|0.09%
|0.03%
|0.22%
|0.45%
|0.36%
|0.01%
|GBP
|-0.14%
|-0.09%
|-0.06%
|0.13%
|0.35%
|0.27%
|-0.08%
|CAD
|-0.08%
|-0.04%
|0.08%
|0.17%
|0.42%
|0.32%
|-0.01%
|AUD
|-0.25%
|-0.19%
|-0.09%
|-0.16%
|0.25%
|0.17%
|-0.17%
|JPY
|-0.51%
|-0.45%
|-0.35%
|-0.40%
|-0.23%
|-0.09%
|-0.47%
|NZD
|-0.40%
|-0.34%
|-0.24%
|-0.31%
|-0.12%
|0.11%
|-0.33%
|CHF
|-0.06%
|-0.01%
|0.09%
|0.02%
|0.19%
|0.47%
|0.34%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
Economic Indicator
United States Durable Goods Orders
The Durable Goods Orders, released by the US Census Bureau, measures the cost of orders received by manufacturers for durable goods, which means goods planned to last for three years or more, such as motor vehicles and appliances. As those durable products often involve large investments they are sensitive to the US economic situation. The final figure shows the state of US production activity. Generally speaking, a high reading is bullish for the USD.Read more.
Next release: 11/22/2023 13:30:00 GMT
Frequency: Monthly
Source: US Census Bureau
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates below 1.0900 as DXY stabilizes Premium
EUR/USD bottomed on Wednesday at 1.0850 and then rebounded. It is consolidating below 1.0900, while the US Dollar Index is stabilizing off its highs. With the US holiday approaching, the focus turns to Eurozone PMIs scheduled for release on Thursday.
GBP/USD trims losses, rebounds toward 1.2500
The Greenback rose following the release of US economic data and amid higher Treasury yields. GBP/USD bottomed at 1.2447 during the American session and then rebounded toward 1.2500. US markets will remain closed on Thursday, and the UK PMIs are due.
Gold points down, key support at $1,980 Premium
Spot Gold pulled back after surging on Tuesday and approaching the key resistance area of $2,010. The decline extended during the American session, indicating the potential for further downside, albeit at a gradual pace for the moment. The yellow metal still shows underlying bullish potential.
Bitcoin price loses key support, $30,000 retest likely as markets reel from landmark DoJ Binance debacle
Bitcoin price is pulling back up following a slump, likely provoked by the Binance debacle with the DoJ. However, there remains to be some weakness as the markets continue to reel from the landmark outcome in the case.
Dow Jones Industrial Average Forecast: DJIA takes the lead on Wednesday
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) has taken the lead among the three major US indices on Wednesday heading into the closing bell. The DJIA is up 0.55% while the S&P 500 and NASDAQ Composite have gained by lesser percentages.