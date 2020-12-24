Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD trims weekly losses towards regaining $1,900 threshold

The Gold rush isn’t over: Lots of room for growth in 2021
Have you ever heard that old saying, "the show's not over 'til the fat lady sings?"
Although it's a well-used and well-known phrase, its origins are obscure. It is supposed to have come from opera where large women tended to sing the final aria in a powerful and all-encompassing summary of the show.
It means that you should not presume to know the outcome of an event if it is still in progress. The phrase is often used when something is reaching its conclusion, but someone has doubts as to whether it is finished or not.
This is much the case with gold at the moment.
After a 2020 which has seen gold rise from $1,518 to hit $2,076 - scoring a 36% increase - before falling back recently, many commentators are predicting that the gold price has gone as far as it's going to go.
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD trims weekly losses towards regaining $1,900 threshold
Gold prices ease from the intraday top near $1,880 to $1,876 during early Thursday. Even so, the yellow metal stays positive for the second consecutive day amid US dollar weakness and broad risk-on mood.
US President Donald Trump’s obstruction to the bills relating to defense and covid stimulus weigh on the US dollar index (DXY) that drops 0.13% by press time.
Also weighing on the greenback, while favoring the broad risks and commodities, is US Democratic Party’s readiness to inflation the paycheck amount in the aid package from $600 to $2,000. Furthermore, chatters that the Brexit deal is imminent also favor the bulls.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD holds gains near 1.3550 amid an imminent Brexit breakthrough
GBP/USD is off the highs, holding the advance near 1.3550 so far this Thursday. The cable rallied hard on Wednesday amid hopes for an imminent Brexit deal and broad US dollar weakness. A potential Brexit breakthrough announcement at 1100 GMT is eagerly awaited.
EUR/USD rises above 1.22 amid Brexit optimism-led USD weakness
EUR/USD extends its break above 1.2200 amid broad-based US dollar weakness. Markets are cheering an imminent Brexit breakthrough, with the announcement likely to be expected at 1100 GMT. The risk-on mood weighs on the safe-haven dollar.
Gold trims weekly losses, aims to regain $1,900 threshold
Gold keeps Wednesday’s gains despite the recent pullback from the intraday high. Brexit optimism and hopes of US stimulus favor the market’s mood amid the quiet session. EU-UK statements, US Congress moves eyed for fresh impulse before Christmas.
AUD/USD: Bulls challenge 0.76 amid Brexit optimism, USD selling
AUD/USD extends gains in Asia, challenging 0.7600. US Democrats are up for passing a $2,000 paycheck after President Trump obstructed the stimulus. EU-UK keeps talking Brexit with an announcement likely on X-mas eve.
US Dollar Index: Bears tease weekly triangle breakdown
The US dollar index (DXY) drops below support line of short-term symmetrical triangle, 100-HMA. Descending RSI line can add strength bears on the confirmed break of triangle. Bulls will have multiple upside barriers to return before 91.00.