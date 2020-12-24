Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD trims weekly losses towards regaining $1,900 threshold

The Gold rush isn’t over: Lots of room for growth in 2021

Have you ever heard that old saying, "the show's not over 'til the fat lady sings?"

Although it's a well-used and well-known phrase, its origins are obscure. It is supposed to have come from opera where large women tended to sing the final aria in a powerful and all-encompassing summary of the show.

It means that you should not presume to know the outcome of an event if it is still in progress. The phrase is often used when something is reaching its conclusion, but someone has doubts as to whether it is finished or not.

This is much the case with gold at the moment.

After a 2020 which has seen gold rise from $1,518 to hit $2,076 - scoring a 36% increase - before falling back recently, many commentators are predicting that the gold price has gone as far as it's going to go.

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD trims weekly losses towards regaining $1,900 threshold

Gold prices ease from the intraday top near $1,880 to $1,876 during early Thursday. Even so, the yellow metal stays positive for the second consecutive day amid US dollar weakness and broad risk-on mood.

US President Donald Trump’s obstruction to the bills relating to defense and covid stimulus weigh on the US dollar index (DXY) that drops 0.13% by press time.

Also weighing on the greenback, while favoring the broad risks and commodities, is US Democratic Party’s readiness to inflation the paycheck amount in the aid package from $600 to $2,000. Furthermore, chatters that the Brexit deal is imminent also favor the bulls.

