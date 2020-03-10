Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD Monday's spinning top suggests buyer exhaustion

Gold Price Analysis: Monday's spinning top suggests buyer exhaustion

Gold printed a seven-year high of $1,703 on Monday but closed the day with a spinning top candle, signaling buyer indecision in the market. A bearish reversal would be confirmed if prices close Tuesday under $1,657 (Monday's low), validating the spinning top candle and the bearish divergence of the 14-day relative strength index.

A bearish close would open the doors for a pullback to key average support near $1,640. A violation there would expose the psychological support at $1,600 (10-week average). On the higher side, a close above the spinning top's high of $1,703 would indicate a continuation of the uptrend. At press time, the yellow metal is trading at $1,670 per Oz, representing a 0.4% drop on the day.

Gold prices hit a more than seven-year high on Monday as a stock market rout on concerns over the widening coronavirus outbreak and its economic impact drove investors to safe-haven assets, although profit taking later unwound much of the metal's rise.

Gold touched its highest since December 2012 at $1,702 before being knocked back to stand 0.5% lower at $1,657 per ounce. Part of the selling was because of the need to meet margin calls as the fast-spreading virus landed a sharp blow on global equities.

