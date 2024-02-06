Share:

Gold price attracts some haven flows amid the cautious market mood, albeit lacks follow-through.

Hawkish Fed expectations help limit a modest USD pullback from a multi-month top and cap gains.

Traders now look forward to speeches by influential FOMC members for short-term opportunities.

Gold price (XAU/USD) struggles to gain any meaningful traction through the first half of the European session on Tuesday and languishes near a one-week low, around the $2,015 region touched the previous day. Expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will keep interest rates higher for longer help limit a modest US Dollar (USD) profit-taking slide from almost a three-month high and act as a headwind for the non-yielding yellow metal.

The downside, however, remains cushioned in the wake of the cautious market mood, geopolitical risk and persistent worries about slowing economic growth in China, which tends to benefit the safe-haven Gold price. There isn't any relevant market-moving data due for release from the US, leaving the USD at the mercy of speeches by influential FOMC members. This, along with the broader risk sentiment, should provide some impetus to the XAU/USD.

Daily Digest Market Movers: Gold price struggles near one-week low amid receding Fed rate cut bets

Persistent worries about geopolitical tensions stemming from conflicts in the Middle East and slowing economic growth in China lend some support to the safe-haven Gold price.

The US Dollar eases from its highest level in almost three months and further lends some support to the commodity, though hawkish Federal Reserve expectations act as a headwind.

China’s Central Huijin Investment company reportedly said that it will increase its investment in Chinese stock ETFs and are determined to safeguard the stable operation of the market.

The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) reported on Monday that the US services sector growth picked up pace in January amid an increase in new orders.

The US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI increased to 53.4 last month from 50.5 in December, with a measure of input prices or the Prices Paid sub-component rising to an 11-month high.

This comes on top of Friday's blowout US jobs report and reaffirmed the view that the economy is in good shape, diminishing the chances of an interest rate cut by the Fed in March.

Moreover, hawkish comments by several Fed officials suggest that the first-rate cut might not come until May or June, which remains supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields.

The yield on the rate-sensitive 2-year US government bond eased from a one-month top on Monday and the benchmark 10-year US Treasury yield holds comfortably above the 4.0% mark.

In an interview with the CBS News show 60 Minutes that aired on Sunday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that the central bank could be patient in deciding when to cut interest rates.

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari argued that a possibly higher neutral rate means that the central bank can take more time to assess upcoming data before beginning interest rate cuts.

Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee noted that there have been seven months of good inflation reports, though did not comment on the timing of the first interest rate cut.

Technical Analysis: Gold price consoldiates near one-week low before the next leg down

From a technical perspective, some follow-through selling below the $2,012-2,010 area might expose the $2,000 psychological mark. A convincing break below the latter will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and drag the Gold price to the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) support, currently pegged around the $1,984-1,983 zone. The XAU/USD could eventually drop to challenge the very important 200-day SMA, near the $1,965 region.

On the flip side, momentum beyond the 50-day SMA, near the $2,033 area, is likely to confront resistance near the $2,054-2,055 zone ahead of the $2,065 region, or last week's swing high. Given that oscillators on the daily chart are just holding in the positive territory, some follow-through buying has the potential to lift the Gold price towards the $2,078-2,079 region, or the YTD peak set in January. The subsequent move-up should allow the XAU/USD to reclaim the $2,100 mark and climb further to the next relevant hurdle near the $2,020 region.

US Dollar price today The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP CAD AUD JPY NZD CHF USD -0.03% -0.06% -0.16% -0.31% -0.01% -0.17% -0.04% EUR 0.03% -0.04% -0.15% -0.29% 0.01% -0.14% 0.00% GBP 0.06% 0.03% -0.11% -0.26% 0.04% -0.11% 0.02% CAD 0.15% 0.14% 0.11% -0.15% 0.15% -0.01% 0.13% AUD 0.33% 0.30% 0.26% 0.17% 0.32% 0.15% 0.27% JPY 0.03% 0.00% -0.06% -0.15% -0.31% -0.14% -0.02% NZD 0.17% 0.14% 0.11% 0.01% -0.16% 0.15% 0.13% CHF 0.02% -0.01% -0.04% -0.12% -0.29% 0.02% -0.15% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).