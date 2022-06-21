Gold Price Forecast: XAUUSD sticks to range play near $1,850 ahead of Powell – Confluence Detector

- Gold Price keeps moving back and forth in a familiar range near $1,850.
- Risk tone remains in a better spot as investors take a pause after the sell-off.
- Powell’s testimony holds the key for the next directional move in XAUUSD.
Risk flows and the US dollar weakness remain in play so far this week, as investors assess the recent steep sell-off in global stocks. Additionally, they reposition their bets on the dollar ahead of the critical testimony from Fed Chair Jerome Powell scheduled this week. Gold Price is capitalizing on the reduced haven demand for the greenback, although the renewed uptick in the US Treasury yields is likely to keep any potential rebound restricted. Bulls will also remain cautious ahead of Powell’s testimony before US Congress on the semi-annual Monetary Policy Report. The Fed’s tightening expectations and fears over a looming recession could also significantly impact XAU/USD.
Also read: Is the US on the brink of a recession?
Gold Price: Key levels to watch
The Technical Confluence Detector shows that Gold Price is challenging the $1,840 level on its road to recovery. That level is the convergence of the Fibonacci 38.2% one-day, SMA50 four-hour and the previous high four-hour.
The next upside target is seen at the confluence of the Fibonacci 61.8% one-day and SMA10 one-day at $1,843.
Further up, strong resistance aligns at $1,845, where the SMA200 one-day coincide with the SMA100 four-hour.
Alternatively, the previous day’s low of $1,835 will be the immediate downside target, below which the pivot point one-day S2 at $1,828 will come into play.
The Fibonacci 23.6% one-week at $1,823 will be the level to beat for XAU sellers.
Here is how it looks on the tool
About Technical Confluences Detector
The TCD (Technical Confluences Detector) is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. If you are a short-term trader, you will find entry points for counter-trend strategies and hunt a few points at a time. If you are a medium-to-long-term trader, this tool will allow you to know in advance the price levels where a medium-to-long-term trend may stop and rest, where to unwind positions, or where to increase your position size.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Recovery remains capped below 1.0550, focus shifts to Powell
EUR/USD is struggling to extend Monday’s rebound in the Asian session. The US dollar corrective mode remains intact amid an improved mood. Lagarde waters down hopes for a double-dose rate hike in July.
GBP/USD consolidates the rebound above 1.2250 amid USD weakness
GBP/USD is looking to build on the previous day’s recovery, as bulls keep their sight on the 1.2300 barrier amid an upbeat market mood. Risk flows extend into Asia this Tuesday, as bears take a breather after last week’s rout in global stocks. The improved appetite for riskier assets dulls the safe-haven appeal of the US dollar, boding well for the high-beta British pound.
Gold sticks to range play near $1,850 ahead of Powell
Gold Price keeps moving back and forth in a familiar range near $1,850. Risk tone remains in a better spot as investors take a pause after the sell-off. Powell’s testimony holds the key for the next directional move in XAUUSD.
This is where LUNA 2.0 price recovery will land
Terra showed restraint and stayed above $1.69 even as BTC crashed below $18,000. LUNA price has been trading below the larger range since its breakdown on June 8. However, the recent surge in bullish momentum could push Terra up to retest the said level.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!