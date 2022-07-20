Gold Price Forecast: XAUUSD path of least resistance appears down – Confluence Detector

- Gold price gathers strength to retest 11-month troughs below $1,700.
- US dollar stalls correction as risk sentiment turns cautious ahead ECB, BOJ.
- XAUUSD faces a wall of resistance despite falling Treasury yields.
Gold price continues to mire in yearly troughs so far this week, lacking a clear directional bias amid repricing of the Fed rate hike expectations. Investors also refrain from placing any aggressive bets on the bright metal ahead of the ECB and BOJ monetary policy announcements. The BOJ is widely expected to stick to its ultra-loose monetary policy while the ECB may surprise markets with a 50 bps rate hike. More hawkish than expected ECB could weigh negatively on the non-interest-bearing gold price. Meanwhile, the lack of first-tier US macro data combined with the Fed’s ‘blackout’ period leaves the metal traders in search of a significant catalyst. Meanwhile, the XAUUSD price will remain at the mercy of risk trends, with the US earnings season underway.
Also read: Gold Price Forecast: XAUUSD remains stuck in a range above $1,700, bearish potential intact
Gold Price: Key levels to watch
The Technical Confluence Detector shows that the downside appears more compelling for Gold price, as it faces a wall of resistance should any recovery momentum pick up steam.
A dense cluster of healthy resistance levels is stacked up around $1,711, where the SMA10 four-hour, Fibonacci 61.8% one-day and Bollinger Band four-hour Middle coincide.
The next hurdle is seen at the Fibonacci 38.2% one-day at $1,714, above which bulls will need vigor to take out the confluence of the Fibonacci 23.6% one-day and 38.2% one-week at $1,716.
The previous day’s high of $1,719 will be the level to beat for XAU bulls.
Alternatively, strong support awaits at $1,704, which is the convergence of the pivot point one-day S1 and pivot point one-month S3.
The next relevant downside target is aligned at the previous week’s low of $1,698.
Further south, the pivot point one-day S3 at $1,693 will come to the rescue of gold buyers.
Here is how it looks on the tool
About Technical Confluences Detector
The TCD (Technical Confluences Detector) is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. If you are a short-term trader, you will find entry points for counter-trend strategies and hunt a few points at a time. If you are a medium-to-long-term trader, this tool will allow you to know in advance the price levels where a medium-to-long-term trend may stop and rest, where to unwind positions, or where to increase your position size.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EURUSD price consolidates below 1.0250, Italy in focus
EURUSD is clinging to gains below 1.0250 amid a steady US dollar and a cautious mood. Talks of a bigger ECB rate hike and Nord Stream 1 resumption underpin the shared currency. But Italian political turmoil caps the euro's upside.
GBP/USD regains traction above 1.2000 amid hot UK inflation
GBP/USD is finding demand once again above 1.2000, as investors assess the UK inflation data, which beat estimates with 9.4% YoY in June. The US dollar pullback and increased odds of a 50 bps BOE rate hike in August underpin cable.
Gold: Path of least resistance appears down
Gold price gathers strength to retest 11-month troughs below $1,700. US dollar stalls correction as risk sentiment turns cautious ahead ECB, BOJ. XAUUSD faces a wall of resistance despite falling Treasury yields.
Crypto markets turn green as BTC marches to $25,000
Bitcoin price is making a significant move with a select few altcoins, including Ripple price. However, Ethereum seems to have taken a backseat and shows no signs of moving, at least for now.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!