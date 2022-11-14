- Gold corrects from a nearly three-month high amid the emergence of some USD buying.
- Bets for less aggressive Fed rate hikes act as a tailwind and help limit any further losses.
- Any meaningful pullback might be seen as a buying opportunity and remain cushioned.
- The XAUUSD still seems poised to climb further towards the $1,800 psychological mark.
Gold kicks off the new week on a weaker note and reverses a major part of Friday's gains to its highest level since August 17. A goodish pickup in the US Treasury bond yields, bolstered by Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller's hawkish comments on Sunday, assists the US Dollar to stage a solid bounce from the post-US CPI slump to a nearly three-month low. This, in turn, is seen as a key factor exerting some downward pressure on the dollar-denominated commodity. That said, rising bets for smaller interest rate hikes by the US central bank help limit deeper losses for the non-yielding yellow metal, at least for the time being.
Gold Price: Key levels to watch
The Technical Confluence Detector shows that any subsequent slide is likely to find decent support near the $1,756-$1,753 region - comprising Fibonacci 61.8% 1-Day and Pivot Point 1-Day S1. A convincing break below could accelerate the fall towards the $1,745 area - Fibonacci 23.6% 1-Week and Bollinger Band 1-Day Upper. Some follow-through selling below the $1,741 region - Pivot Point 1-Day S1 - will expose the $1,734 zone - Pivot Point 1-Day S3 - and the $1,730 level - Previous Month High and SMA 100 1-Hour.
On the flip side, immediate resistance is pegged near the $1,774 region - Pivot Point 1-Month R2. A sustained strength beyond should allow bulls to reclaim the $1,800 psychological mark - Fibonacci 161.8% 1-Month. The latter should act as a pivotal point, which if cleared decisively should pave the way for an extension of the upward trajectory witnessed over the past two weeks or so.
Here is how it looks on the tool
About Technical Confluences Detector
The TCD (Technical Confluences Detector) is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. If you are a short-term trader, you will find entry points for counter-trend strategies and hunt a few points at a time. If you are a medium-to-long-term trader, this tool will allow you to know in advance the price levels where a medium-to-long-term trend may stop and rest, where to unwind positions, or where to increase your position size.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EURUSD rises above 1.0300 ahead of Fedspeak
EURUSD has managed to recover above 1.0300 in the second half of the day on Monday. The cautious market mood, however, allows the US Dollar to hold its ground and limits the pair's upside as investors keep a close eye on comments from central bankers.
GBPUSD loses recovery momentum, retreats below 1.1750
GBPUSD has lost its recovery momentum after having climbed above 1.1800 earlier in the day and declined below 1.1750. With Wall Street's main indexes opening deep in negative territory, the US Dollar preserves its strength and forces the pair to stay on the back foot.
Gold extends rebound, rises toward $1,770
Gold has extended its rebound in the early American session on Monday and climbed toward $1,770. The 10-year US Treasury bond yield erased its earlier gains, allowing XAUUSD to stretch higher as investors await comments from US Federal Reserve officials.
Will the crypto market recover above $1 trillion?
BTC, along with ETH and XRP, is struggling to maintain a bullish outlook. The crypto market is currently hovering around $800 billion, still substantially below the $1 trillion mark.
S&P 500 (SPX) can continue advancing but is beginning to look stretched
The recovery in the stock market continued on Friday, but the moves were more subdued due to the effects of the bond market being closed during Veteran's Day.