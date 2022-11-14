Gold corrects from a nearly three-month high amid the emergence of some USD buying.

Bets for less aggressive Fed rate hikes act as a tailwind and help limit any further losses.

Any meaningful pullback might be seen as a buying opportunity and remain cushioned.

The XAUUSD still seems poised to climb further towards the $1,800 psychological mark.

Gold kicks off the new week on a weaker note and reverses a major part of Friday's gains to its highest level since August 17. A goodish pickup in the US Treasury bond yields, bolstered by Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller's hawkish comments on Sunday, assists the US Dollar to stage a solid bounce from the post-US CPI slump to a nearly three-month low. This, in turn, is seen as a key factor exerting some downward pressure on the dollar-denominated commodity. That said, rising bets for smaller interest rate hikes by the US central bank help limit deeper losses for the non-yielding yellow metal, at least for the time being.

Gold Price: Key levels to watch

The Technical Confluence Detector shows that any subsequent slide is likely to find decent support near the $1,756-$1,753 region - comprising Fibonacci 61.8% 1-Day and Pivot Point 1-Day S1. A convincing break below could accelerate the fall towards the $1,745 area - Fibonacci 23.6% 1-Week and Bollinger Band 1-Day Upper. Some follow-through selling below the $1,741 region - Pivot Point 1-Day S1 - will expose the $1,734 zone - Pivot Point 1-Day S3 - and the $1,730 level - Previous Month High and SMA 100 1-Hour.

On the flip side, immediate resistance is pegged near the $1,774 region - Pivot Point 1-Month R2. A sustained strength beyond should allow bulls to reclaim the $1,800 psychological mark - Fibonacci 161.8% 1-Month. The latter should act as a pivotal point, which if cleared decisively should pave the way for an extension of the upward trajectory witnessed over the past two weeks or so.

About Technical Confluences Detector

The TCD (Technical Confluences Detector) is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. If you are a short-term trader, you will find entry points for counter-trend strategies and hunt a few points at a time. If you are a medium-to-long-term trader, this tool will allow you to know in advance the price levels where a medium-to-long-term trend may stop and rest, where to unwind positions, or where to increase your position size.