Gold Price Forecast: XAUUSD bears eye $1,838 and $1,836 as next downside targets – Confluence Detector

- Gold Price is back in the red, falling for the second straight day.
- Less hawkish Fed minutes failed to impress gold bulls but not for long.
- XAUUSD inches closer towards critical 200-DMA support ahead of US data.
Gold Price is feeling the pull of gravity after less hawkish FOMC minutes released on Wednesday offered a brief reprieve to XAU bulls. The bright metal is extending the retreat from two-week highs of $1,870, as the US dollar clings onto minor recovery gains amid a cautious risk environment. The precious metal, however, seems to find some comfort from falling Treasury yields, as investors digest the latest Fed minutes, which squashed hopes for a more than 50 bps rate hike in the coming months. Going forward, gold’s fate hinges on the key US GDP, Pending Home Sales and PCE data, as it could impact the central bank’s expectations.
Also read: Gold Price Forecast: Key $1,838 support could be at risk ahead of US GDP
Gold Price: Key levels to watch
The Technical Confluences Detector shows that the Gold Price is facing a wall of powerful resistance levels, as it attempts a minor comeback.
The Fibonacci 23.6% one-day and SMA100 four-hour convergence at $1,848 is the immediate upside barrier.
The next resistance is envisioned at around $1,850, where the Fibonacci 38.2% one-day, SMA5 four-hour and the previous high four-hour align.
Bulls will then look to take out the meeting point of the SMA5 one-day and the SMA100 one-hour at $1,854.
Further up, the Fibonacci 61.8% one-day at $1,858 will be the level to beat for XAU buyers.
Alternatively, a sustained break below the $1,838 demand area, will trigger a fresh downswing. That price zone is a confluence of the previous day’s low, pivot point one-day S1 and SMA200 one-day.
Strong support at the intersection of the Fibonacci 23.6% one-week and SMA10 one-day at $1,836 will come to the rescue of bulls.
Should the selling pressure intensify, a steep drop towards the pivot point one-day S2 at $1,827 will be in the offing.
Here is how it looks on the tool
About Technical Confluences Detector
The TCD (Technical Confluences Detector) is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. If you are a short-term trader, you will find entry points for counter-trend strategies and hunt a few points at a time. If you are a medium-to-long-term trader, this tool will allow you to know in advance the price levels where a medium-to-long-term trend may stop and rest, where to unwind positions, or where to increase your position size.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD jumps above 1.0700 as risk rebounds ahead of US data
EUR/USD is advancing above 1.0700 amid a sudden positive shift in risk sentiment after Bloomberg reported that the EU is working on a gas deal with Egypt, Israel to shore up supplies. The safe-haven dollar wilts amid risk-on flows, ahead of US GDP.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.2600, UK house hold support plan awaited
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2600, staging a solid comeback in anticipation of the UK's new package of financial support for households. The return of risk-on flows in the market is weighing negatively on the US dollar ahead of key data.
Gold bears eye $1,838 and $1,836 as next downside targets
Gold Price is feeling the pull of gravity after less hawkish FOMC minutes released on Wednesday offered a brief reprieve to XAU bulls. Gold is extending the retreat from two-week highs of $1,870, as the US dollar clings onto minor recovery gains amid a cautious risk environment.
Here’s the list of crypto exchanges that will support Terra’s LUNA hard fork
Cryptocurrency exchanges are on board Terra’s LUNA hard fork and Do Kwon’s plan for the Terraform Labs token’s rebirth. Do Kwon has garnered support from leading cryptocurrency exchanges for the new Terra chain.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!