Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD to remain volatile around $1,917 amid Russia-Ukraine war – Confluence Detector

- Gold price remains bid amid mounting Russia-Ukraine tensions.
- Risk-aversion returns as Russia closes in on Kyiv, US-NATO meeting eyed.
- Gold Price Forecast: A win-win amid Russia-Ukraine war, inflation woes, $2000 still eyed?
Gold price braces for yet another turbulent day, with volatility to remain through the roof amid incoming updates on the Russia-Ukraine war. Russia is reportedly ready for taking control of Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, with the ground forces closing in. Further, Moscow is preparing retaliatory sanctions against the West. Against this backdrop, gold price will continue to remain at the mercy of the risk sentiment driven by the Russia-Ukraine geopolitical developments.
Read: Markets quake on Russian invasion of Ukraine but quickly discover Realpolitik
Gold Price: Key levels to watch
The Technical Confluences Detector shows that gold price needs to recapture the $1,917 critical hurdle on a sustained basis to resume the uptrend.
That level is the convergence of the Fibonacci 38.2% one-day and pivot point one-month R3.
Gold bulls will then face an immediate barrier at $1,920, which is the pivot point one-week R1.
Acceptance above the latter will trigger a fresh upswing towards $1,931, the Bollinger Band one-day Upper.
Ahead of that the SMA10 four-hour at $1,921 could challenge the renewed upside.
On the downside, the immediate cap is seen at $1,908, the SMA5 four-hour, below which a dense cluster of healthy support levels between $1,902-$1,900 will come into play.
Further down, the SMA50 four-hour at $1,892 will get probed, as bears flex their muscles towards the Fibonacci 23.6% one-week at $1,890.
Here is how it looks on the tool
About Technical Confluences Detector
The TCD (Technical Confluences Detector) is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. If you are a short-term trader, you will find entry points for counter-trend strategies and hunt a few points at a time. If you are a medium-to-long-term trader, this tool will allow you to know in advance the price levels where a medium-to-long-term trend may stop and rest, where to unwind positions, or where to increase your position size.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.1200 as Russia-Ukraine tensions mount
EUR/USD is trading under pressure below 1.1200, as the US dollar catches a fresh bid in a renewed risk-aversion wave. Reports that Russia is closing in on Kyiv is spooking markets. US inflation and Biden-NATO meeting eyed.
GBP/USD erases gains below 1.3400 as Russia closes in on Kyiv
GBP/USD is paring back gains while falling below 1.3400, as risk-off flows return on reports of Russia looking to attack Kyiv yet again. The safe-haven US dollar is finding fresh demand ahead of the key US data and NATO meeting.
Gold to remain volatile around $1,917 amid Russia-Ukraine war
Gold price braces for yet another turbulent day, with volatility to remain through the roof amid incoming updates on the Russia-Ukraine war. Russia is reportedly ready for taking control of Kyiv.
GBP/USD erases gains below 1.3400 as Russia closes in on Kyiv
GBP/USD is paring back gains while falling below 1.3400, as risk-off flows return on reports of Russia looking to attack Kyiv yet again. The safe-haven US dollar is finding fresh demand ahead of the key US data and NATO meeting.
BTC relief rally targets $45,000 as bulls take control
Bitcoin price suffered a fatal crash to a crucial support level after news of Russia attacking Ukraine spread. This downswing caused the crypto market to crumble, but the recovery seems to be going well.