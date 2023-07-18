Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD struggles to capitalize on intraday gains, remains below $1,960

- Gold price attracts some buying on Tuesday, albeit lacks bullish conviction.
- A modest US Dollar weakenss is seen lending support to the precious metal.
- The uncertainty over the Fed's rate hike path caps gains for the XAU/USD.
Gold price builds on the overnight bounce from the $1,946-$1,945 area, or a multi-day low and gains some positive traction during the Asian session on Tuesday. The XAU/USD currently trades around the $1,957-$1,958 region, up just over 0.10% for the day, and remains well within the striking distance of a one-month peak touched last Friday.
The US Dollar (USD) remains on the defensive near its lowest level since April 2022 in the wake of firming expectations that the Federal Resreve (Fed) is nearing the end of its policy tightening cycle. In fact, market participants now seem convinced that the Fed will keep interest rates steady for the rest of this year after the highly-anticipated 25 basis points (bps) lift-off in July. This, in turn, continues to weigh on the Greenback, which is seen as a key factor lending some support to the US Dollar-denominated Gold price.
Investors, however, doubt that the Fed will commit to a more dovish policy stance, instead might stick to its forecast for a 50 bps rate hike this year. This helps limit the downside for the US Treasury bond yields and should act as a tailwind for the USD, capping any meaningful upside for the non-yielding Gold price. Apart from this, the overnight rally in the US equity markets might further hold back traders from placing fresh bullish bets and contribute to keeping a lid on the safe-haven precious metal, at least for now.
Even from a technical perspective, the range-bound price action witnessed over the past four days points to indecision among traders over the near-term trajectory for the Gold price. This further makes it prudent to wait for a sustained strength beyond the $1,963-$1,964 region, or the one-month peak before positioning for any further appreciating move. Traders now look to the US monthly Retail Sales and Industrial Production figures for a fresh impetus later during the early North American session.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1957.45
|Today Daily Change
|2.33
|Today Daily Change %
|0.12
|Today daily open
|1955.12
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1927.99
|Daily SMA50
|1953.18
|Daily SMA100
|1955.08
|Daily SMA200
|1873.71
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1959.92
|Previous Daily Low
|1945.85
|Previous Weekly High
|1963.82
|Previous Weekly Low
|1912.74
|Previous Monthly High
|1983.5
|Previous Monthly Low
|1893.01
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1951.22
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1954.55
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1947.34
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1939.56
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1933.27
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1961.41
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1967.7
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1975.48
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
