Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD stays on bumpy bearish road on mixed Federal Reserve talks

- Gold price stays pressured below short-term key Simple Moving Average.
- Federal Reserve officials sound hawkish during their latest appearances.
- United States Treasury bond yields weigh on XAU/USD despite US Dollar retreat.
- US President Joe Biden’s speech will be eyed to gauge immediate directions of Gold price.
Gold price (XAU/USD) stays defensive around $1,870, after the last two days’ failed attempt to rebound from $1,860, as market sentiment stays sluggish amid mixed signals from the Federal Reserve and the geopolitical front. Adding confusion to the metal traders’ minds could be the lack of major data/events. Even so, the bullion remains on the bear’s radar as the United States Treasury bond yields remain firmer.
Federal Reserve officials keep Gold bears hopeful
The Federal Reserve (Fed) officials managed to praise the recent upbeat data from the United States even as their tone appears mixed, which in turn exerts downside pressure on the Gold price. The same joins sluggish market sentiment and the previous week’s dovish Fed hike to probe the XAU/USD bears.
On Tuesday, Minneapolis Federal Reserve (Fed) President Neel Kashkari told CNN, "We may have to hold rates at a higher level for longer," while adding that he is not forecasting a recession.
Following that, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said, “Expect 2023 to be a year of significant declines in inflation,” while also adding that if data were to continue to come in stronger than expected, would certainly raise rates more.
United States-China tension also weighs on XAU/USD
Apart from the Fed talks, the latest tension between the United States and China also please the Gold bears. Although US President Joe Biden tried placating the fears of another round of Sino-American tussles by saying, “The balloon incident does not weaken US-China relations,” China’s rejection of the Pentagon request keep the geopolitical tension high and tease XAU/USD sellers. “China has declined a US request for a phone call between U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe,” a Pentagon spokesman said on Tuesday reported Reuters.
Treasury yields cheer easing fears of US recession and tease Gold sellers
It’s worth noting that the United States Treasury bond yields remain firmer, even if the US Dollar retreats of late. The reason could be linked to the comments from US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and President Joe Biden which pushed back the US recession concerns, as well as slightly hawkish Federal Reserve comments. Also underpinning the US bond yields, as well as weighing on the Gold price, are mixed talks from the rest of the world's central bank officials.
That said, the US 10-year Treasury bond yields print a three-day uptrend to refresh a one-month high of around 3.68% while the US Dollar Index (DXY) eases from its monthly peak to 103.35 as of late.
Central banks favor Gold buyers
It’s worth noting that the global central banks seek solace in Gold buying, despite the aforementioned negative catalysts. As a result, the latest revised World Gold Council (WGC) update states, “Following a correction to the historical data from 1950-1969, Gold Demand Trends has been amended to report that 2022 was a record year for annual central bank buying. Previously, 2022 had been reported as the second-highest year on record.”
US President Joe Biden’s speech eyed
Although the aforementioned mixed signals and firmer yields weigh on Gold prices, the traders lack clear directions and hence today’s State of the Union (SOTU) speech from United States President Joe Biden will be crucial for immediate direction. Ahead of the 02:00 AM GMT release, Reuters said, “US President Joe Biden will face Republicans who question his legitimacy and a public concerned about the country's direction in Tuesday's State of the Union speech that is expected to serve as a blueprint for a 2024 re-election bid.”
US President Biden’s SOTU will be closely observed for the Sino-American tussles and could weigh on the Gold price in the case that appears tough.
Gold price technical analysis
Gold’s failure to cross the 200-bar Simple Moving Average (SMA), despite bouncing off $1,860, portrays the underlying momentum weakness for the commodity.
That said, the gradual rebound in the Relative Strength Index (RSI), placed at 14, joins mildly bullish signals from the Moving Average Convergence and Divergence (MACD) indicator to challenge the XAU/USD bears.
As a result, the metal sellers seem to wait for a clear break of $1,860 to confirm further downside of the Gold price.
Even so, an upward-sloping support line from mid-December 2022, close to $1,850 at the latest, may act as an extra filter toward the south before directing the XAU/USD bears toward the $1,800 threshold. Though, seven-week-old horizontal support near $1,825 may act as an intermediate halt.
Meanwhile, the Gold price rebound needs validation from the 200-SMA, around $1,883 by the press time, as well as the $1,900 to recall the buyers.
Following that, the $1,930 and the $1,945 levels may probe the XAU/USD bulls before directing them to the recent high near $1,960 and a three-week-old ascending resistance line, around $1,970 as we write.
Overall, the Gold price remains on the bear’s radar even as the road toward the south appears bumpy.
Gold price: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1873.1
|Today Daily Change
|4.60
|Today Daily Change %
|0.25%
|Today daily open
|1868.5
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1914.22
|Daily SMA50
|1848.61
|Daily SMA100
|1768.4
|Daily SMA200
|1776.01
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1881.39
|Previous Daily Low
|1860.3
|Previous Weekly High
|1959.8
|Previous Weekly Low
|1861.45
|Previous Monthly High
|1949.27
|Previous Monthly Low
|1823.76
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1873.33
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1868.36
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1858.74
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1848.97
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1837.65
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1879.83
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1891.15
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1900.92
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bulls at the ready for a test of 0.7020
AUD/USD caught a bid on the back of US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell who spoke on Tuesday and doubled down on statements last week that disinflation has started. He was however arguing that stronger data could lead to a higher terminal rate than what the market is currently pricing.
EUR/USD stabilizes above 1.0700 despite Fed’s Powell confirming further policy tightening
The EUR/USD pair has shifted its auction profile above the round-level resistance of 1.0700 in the early Asian session. The major currency pair rebounded firmly after dropping to near 1.0670.
Gold stays on bumpy bearish road on mixed Federal Reserve talks
Gold price (XAU/USD) stays defensive around $1,870, after the last two days’ failed attempt to rebound from $1,860, as market sentiment stays sluggish amid mixed signals from the Federal Reserve and the geopolitical front. Adding confusion to the metal traders’ minds could be the lack of major data/events.
UK central bank to impose 20,000 GBP limit on “Britcoin”, set to launch the CBDC before 2030
While the world is dealing with the hurdles that come with cryptocurrency regulations, many other countries are working on their own form of digital assets. MoTg AY as Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), the digital money will be printed and distributed by none other than the Central Bank again.
Hawkish RBA still heading higher
Growth in Australia should be sturdy enough to avoid recession, and with inflation still elevated at the highest rate in over 30 years, we do not expect the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) to cut rates from now through mid-2024.