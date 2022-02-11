Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD remains ‘buy-the-dip’ while above $1,815 – Confluence Detector

- Gold price licks its wounds, in the aftermath of hotter US inflation.
- US yields stabilize at higher levels, as DXY rockets on more Fed rate hike bets.
- Gold price suffers from US inflation-led blow, downside appears limited.
The US Federal Reserve (Fed) is now expected to hike rates by 50-basis points (bps) in March while delivering over four rate increases this year, as the inflation rate hit fresh 40-year highs at 7.5% YoY. Heightening expectations of hefty and faster Fed lift-offs could keep gold price undermined. However, a pause in the US Treasury yields rally may offer support to gold bulls. Further, a bunch of healthy support levels on gold’s technical graphs could also help cushion the downside.
Read: US yields jump after inflation soars to its biggest rise in forty years
Gold Price: Key levels to watch
The Technical Confluences Detector shows that the gold price is holding above the previous day’s low of $1,822.
The next critical support is envisioned at $1,819, which is the convergence of the SMA100 four-hour, pivot point one-week R1 and pivot point one-day S1.
A breach of the latter will expose the downside towards $1,815, where the previous week’s low, SMA200 four-hour and SMA50 four-hour meet.
The last line of defense for gold bulls is aligned at $1,809, the confluence of the SMA50 one-day, Fibonacci 38.2% one-month and Fibonacci 23.6% one-week.
On the upside, acceptance above the Fibonacci 61.8% one-month at $1,826 is critical to initiating a meaningful recovery towards $1,831 – the SMA5 four-hour.
Further up, the Fibonacci 61.8% one-day at $1,835 will challenge the bearish commitments. The next stop for bulls is seen at the pivot point one-day R1 at $1,839.
Here is how it looks on the tool
About Technical Confluences Detector
The TCD (Technical Confluences Detector) is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. If you are a short-term trader, you will find entry points for counter-trend strategies and hunt a few points at a time. If you are a medium-to-long-term trader, this tool will allow you to know in advance the price levels where a medium-to-long-term trend may stop and rest, where to unwind positions, or where to increase your position size.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
