Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD rebounds from over one-week low, climbs back above $1,960

- Gold price attracts some buying on Tuesday and snaps a four-day losing streak to a one-week low.
- Looming recession risks lend support to the safe-haven metal amid a modest US Dollar downtick.
- The upside seems limited ahead of this week's key central bank event risks and important US data.
Gold price gains some positive traction during the Asian session on Tuesday and for now, seems to have snapped a four-day losing streak to over a one-week low touched the previous day. The XAU/USD currently trades around the $1,960 level, up 0.25% for the day, as traders keenly wait this week's key central bank event risks.
Combination of factors benefits safe-haven Gold price
Looming recession risks, the worsening relations between the United States (US) and China - the world's two largest economies - and geopolitical risks cap the recent optimism in the markets. Worries about a deeper global economic downturn reignited on Monday following the disappointing release of the Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) prints for July. The survey showed broad-based decline in business activity across the manufacturing and services sector in the Euro Zone, the United Kingdom (UK) and the United States (US). This, in turn, is seen as a key factor lending some support to the safe-haven Gold price.
Modest US Dollar downtick also lends support to XAU/USD
Apart from this, a modest US Dollar (USD) pullback from over a two-week top turns out to be another factor underpinning the XAU/USD. The downside for the USD, meanwhile, seems limited ahead of the highly-anticipated Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) policy meeting, starting this Tuesday. The Federal Reserve (Fed) will announce its decision on Wednesday and is widely anticipated to hike interest rates by 25 basis points (bps). Apart from this, the focus will be on the accompanying monetary policy statement and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's remarks at the post-meeting press conference.
Focus remains on central banks and key US macro data
Investors will look for fresh cues on future rate-hike path, which, in turn, will play a key role in infuencing the USD price dynamics and provide a fresh directional impetus to the US Dolllar-denominated Gold price. In the meantime, skepticism if the Fed will commit to a more dovish policy stance or stick to its forecast for a 50 bps rate hike by the end of this year should allow the USD to presreve the recent strong recovery gains from its lowest level since April 2022 touched last Tuesday. This might hold back traders from placing aggressive directional bets and cap any further gains for the XAU/USD.
Apart from the high-anticipated Fed decision, this week's rather busy week also features the release of important US macro data, including the Advance Q2 GDP report and the Core PCE Price Index (the Fed's preferred inflation gauge). Investors will also look to the European Central Bank (ECB) meeting on Thursday, followed by the Bank of Japan (BoJ) monetary policy update on Friday, which should further contribute in determining the near-term trajectory for the non-yielding Gold price. This makes it prudent to wait for some follow-thruogh buying before positioning for any further gains for the XAU/USD.
Gold price technical outlook
From a technical perspective, any subsequent strength beyond the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), currently around the $1,.962 area, is likely to confront stiff resistance near the $1,977-$1,978 zone. This is followed by the monthly peak, around the $1,987-$1,988 region set last week, above which the Gold price could aim to reclaim the $2,000 psychological mark. The upward trajectory could get extended further towards the next relevant hurdle near the $2,010-$2,012 supply zone.
On the flip side, the weekly low, around the $1,953 area, now seems to protect the immediate downside ahead of the $1,946-$1,945 region. Some follow-through selling, however, will suggest that the recent upward trajectory witnessed since the beginning of the current month has run its course and pave the way for deeper losses. The Gold price could then accelerate the fall towards the $1,934 horizontal support en route to the $1,926-$1,925 region. The next relevant support is pegged near the $1,909 area, below which the XAU/USD could weaken below the $1,900 mark and retest the multi-month low, around the $1,893-$1,892 area touched in June.
Key levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1959.69
|Today Daily Change
|4.99
|Today Daily Change %
|0.26
|Today daily open
|1954.7
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1938.72
|Daily SMA50
|1947.88
|Daily SMA100
|1961.77
|Daily SMA200
|1881.32
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1967.94
|Previous Daily Low
|1953.53
|Previous Weekly High
|1987.54
|Previous Weekly Low
|1945.85
|Previous Monthly High
|1983.5
|Previous Monthly Low
|1893.01
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1959.03
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1962.44
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1949.51
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1944.31
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1935.1
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1963.92
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1973.13
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1978.33
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
