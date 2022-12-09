- Gold price continues with its struggle to find acceptance above the 200-day SMA.
- A modest US Dollar bounce is seen as a key factor capping the upside for the metal.
- Rising bets for a smaller 50 bps rate hike by the Federal Reserve act as a tailwind.
- The focus remains on next week’s release of the US CPI and FOMC policy meeting.
Gold price extends its steady ascent for the fourth straight day and climbs back closer to the $1,800 mark on the last day of the week. The XAU/USD, however, struggles to find acceptance or capitalize on the move beyond a technically significant 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA).
Modest US Dollar rebound caps Gold price
The US Dollar stages a modest intraday bounce from a multi-day low touched earlier this Friday, which, in turn, is seen as a key factor acting as a headwind for the Dollar-denominated Gold price. The USD uptick, meanwhile, lacks any obvious fundamental catalyst and runs the risk of fizzling out amid the uncertainty over the Federal Reserve's rate hike path.
Investors seek clarity on Federal Reserve’s rate hike path
The recent comments by several policymakers, including Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, suggest that the US central bank will slow the pace of its policy tightening. In fact, the current market pricing indicates over a 90% chance of a relatively smaller 50 bps rate hike at the upcoming Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting on December 13-14.
Depressed US Treasury bond yields should lend support to Gold price
This is reinforced by the ongoing decline in the US Treasury bond yields, which should cap the upside for the US Dollar and lend support to the non-yielding Gold price. That said, the incoming stronger macro data from the United States fueled speculations that the Fed could lift interest rates more than estimated, which is acting as a headwind for the XAU/USD.
Consumer Price Index from the United States will also be in focus
Heading into the key central bank event risk, investors next week will also watch out for the latest consumer inflation figures from the United States. The crucial CPI report for November is due for release on Wednesday and will influence the Fed's policy outlook. This, in turn, will drive the US Dollar and provide a fresh directional impetus to Gold price.
Traders look to US macro data for short-term opportunities
In the meantime, traders on Friday will take cues from the US economic docket, featuring the release of the Producer Price Index (PPI) and the Prelim Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index. This, along with the US bond yields and the broader risk sentiment, should produce short-term trading opportunities around Gold price later during the early North American session.
Gold price technical outlook
From a technical perspective, Gold price, so far, has been struggling to find acceptance above the very important 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). This makes it prudent to wait for some follow-through buying beyond the $1,800 mark before confirming a fresh bullish breakout and positioning for any further appreciating move. The next relevant hurdle is pegged near the $1,809-$1,810 zone, above which the XAU/USD could climb to the $1,830 hurdle en route to the $1,843-$1,845 supply zone.
On the flip side, any meaningful pullback is likely to find some support near the $1,775-$1,774 area ahead of the weekly low, around the $1,765-$1,764 region. Some follow-through selling, leading to a subsequent break below the $1,761-$1,760 horizontal resistance breakpoint, will negate any near-term positive outlook. Gold price might then turn vulnerable to test the $1,738-$1,737 support zone before eventually dropping to the $1,725 level.
Key levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1793.9
|Today Daily Change
|5.30
|Today Daily Change %
|0.30
|Today daily open
|1788.6
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1765.93
|Daily SMA50
|1708.32
|Daily SMA100
|1717.31
|Daily SMA200
|1792.96
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1794.93
|Previous Daily Low
|1781.44
|Previous Weekly High
|1804.52
|Previous Weekly Low
|1739.72
|Previous Monthly High
|1786.55
|Previous Monthly Low
|1616.69
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1789.78
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1786.59
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1781.72
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1774.83
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1768.23
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1795.21
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1801.81
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1808.7
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD reverses toward 1.0550 as US Dollar rebounds
EUR/USD is paring back gains toward 1.0550 in the early European trading hours on Friday. The US Dollar recovers in tandem with the Treasury yields despite an upbeat risk tone. Investors await the US PPI and inflation expectations data for fresh impetus.
GBP/USD turns south toward 1.2200 amid resurgent US Dollar demand
GBP/USD is dropping back toward 1.2200, unable to sustain at higher levels on Friday. The Cable surrenders gains as the US Dollar finds fresh demand amid a recovery in the US Treasury bond yields. US economic data are eagerly awaited.
Gold set to retest $1,810 ahead of key United States data
Gold price recaptures a 200-Daily Moving Average on the road to recovery. US Dollar extends decline with Treasury bond yields ahead of top-tier United States data. Gold price targets multi-month highs above $1,800 amid a bullish daily technical setup.
Can Shanghai hard fork propel Ethereum price to $1,500
Ethereum (ETH) price shows a strong comeback as it follows in Bitcoin’s footsteps. However, there seems to be another cause why ETH has a higher probability of continuing this uptrend - the Shanghai hard fork.
US Consumer Sentiment Preview: Dollar set to decline on falling inflation expectations Premium
The University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Index stood at a low level of 56.8 points in November, and economists expect another slide to 53.3 in the preliminary read for December.