Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD eyes recovery above $2,020 as US NFP fails to support hawkish Fed bets

- Gold price is aiming to extend its recovery above $2,020.00 as US NFP report seems less supportive of hawkish Fed bets.
- A scrutiny of the US labor market report showed that March’s labor additions were downwardly revised.
- Gold price has shown a recovery move after correcting to near the prior accumulation area placed in a range of $1,971-2,009.
Gold price (XAU/USD) is looking to extend its recovery above the immediate resistance of $2,020.00 in the early Tokyo session. The precious metal was heavily dumped on Friday after the release of the solid US Employment data. However, a scrutiny of the US labor market report showed that March’s labor additions were downwardly revised, which changed the entire context.
The addition of fresh talent in March’s Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report was revised down from 263K against the previously reported for March to just 165K. A 37% downward revision in March’s Employment report meant that the net jump in fresh payrolls in April was a mere 2%, making it insufficient for the Federal Reserve (Fed) to reconsider its neutral interest rate guidance.
However, the catalyst that will keep haunting Fed policymakers is the upbeat Average Earnings report. Earnings accelerated in April at a pace of 0.5% while the street was anticipating a pace of 0.3%.
Optimism influenced by the unimpressive US NFP report resulted in a rally in S&P500. Investors believed that the worse is over for now as the Fed has reached its terminal rate. Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden is to meet with Speaker Kevin McCarthy and other congressional leaders on Tuesday to talk about the looming debt ceiling crisis, as reported by ABC News. US Biden has already warned Republicans that a delay in settling the US debt crisis could cost significant labor loss and Gross Domestic Product (GDP).
Gold technical analysis
Gold price has shown a recovery move after correcting to near the prior accumulation area placed in a range of $1,971-2,009 on a two-hour scale. The precious metal found support near the 200-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $2,003.72. Also, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has defended its cushion around 40.00 in the meantime.
Gold two-hour chart
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|2015.42
|Today Daily Change
|-1.37
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07
|Today daily open
|2016.79
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|2004.8
|Daily SMA50
|1952.77
|Daily SMA100
|1908.87
|Daily SMA200
|1814.67
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|2053.06
|Previous Daily Low
|1999.54
|Previous Weekly High
|2079.76
|Previous Weekly Low
|1977.12
|Previous Monthly High
|2048.75
|Previous Monthly Low
|1949.83
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|2019.98
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|2032.62
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1993.2
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1969.61
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1939.68
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|2046.72
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|2076.65
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|2100.24
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances to 1.1050 ahead of EU Sentix data
EUR/USD is extending gains toward 1.1050, having found support well above 1.1000 early Monday. The pair is trading on the front foot as the US Dollar is looking vulnerable yet again amid looming US default fears and the banking sector crisis. EU Sentix data awaited.
GBP/USD holds higher ground near 1.2650
GBP/USD gains traction for the fourth straight day and climbs to a fresh one-year high above 1.2650 on Monday. Dovish Fed expectations keep the USD depressed and remain supportive of the ongoing move up. The focus remains on the Fed's Loan Officers Survey.
Gold: Rebound approaches $2,050 as US data looms
Gold price is reversing its corrective pullback, heading toward $2,050 in early Europe. The precious metal benefits from the softer US Dollar and the market’s cautious optimism as traders prepare for the key US banks lending and inflation data.
The Ethereum Foundation just sold $30M in Ether — But will ETH price fall this time?
On May 6, Ethereum Foundation transferred nearly $30 million in Ether to the Kraken cryptocurrency exchange, causing jitters in the market about a potential selloff event.
The Week Ahead - Bank of England, UK Q1 GDP, and US CPI
With the Fed having raised rates again last week by 25bps, this week’s April CPI numbers are likely to be a key benchmark feeding into whether the next meeting will see the Fed hit the pause button and keep rates unchanged after several meetings of consecutive hikes.