Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD eyes further upside past $1,950 with inverse H&S in offing, softer US Dollar

- Gold Price picks up bids to refresh intraday high, prints three-day uptrend despite mild weekly gains.
- Bullish chart formation, downbeat US Dollar allow XAU/USD bulls to keep the reins during sluggish session.
- US Dollar moves, risk catalysts and mid-tier China data eyed for immediate directions.
Gold Price (XAU/USD) prints a three-day winning streak near $1,965 as the US Dollar remains depressed during early Wednesday. In doing so, the precious metal also cheers hopes of China’s more stimulus and the cautious optimism in the markets amid an absence of Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers’ speeches due to the pre-FOMC blackout, as well as due to a light calendar.
That said, the US Dollar Index (DXY) reverses the previous day’s corrective bounce while taking offers around 104.00, down 0.10% on a day by the press time. In doing so, the greenback’s gauge versus six major currencies suffers from downbeat market bets on the Fed’s next move.
“Fed funds futures traders see the Fed as likely to then resume rate increases, with a 65% chance of an at least 25 basis-point increase in July, according to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool," said Reuters late on Tuesday. It’s worth mentioning that the interest rate futures show a nearly 15% probability of a June rate hike. The reason could be linked to downbeat United States activity data released on Monday, as well as the previously dovish comments from the Federal Reserve (Fed) Officials ahead of the pre-Fed blackout.
Elsewhere, recently firmer China PMIs and measures to ease credit conditions at home allow the Gold Price to grind higher, as Beijing is one of the world’s biggest Gold consumers.
It should be noted, however, that a light calendar and no major noises in the markets restrict the Gold Price moves. While portraying the mood, the 10-year coupons remain sluggish at around 3.69% whereas the two-year counterparts rose a bit to 4.50%. On the same line, the technology stocks remained firmer but the manufacturing ones weighed on the sentiment and pared Wall Street’s gains. Additionally, the S&P500 Futures print mild gains by the press time and allow the XAU/USD to remain firmer.
Looking ahead, China’s monthly trade numbers will join the risk catalysts and momentum in the bond market to direct the Gold Price.
Gold Price Technical Analysis
Gold Price portrays an inverse head-and-shoulders (H&S) chart formation on the hourly play.
In addition to the bullish chart pattern, the XAU/USD’s sustained trading beyond the 200-Hour Moving Average (HMA), currently around $1,956, also keeps the buyers hopeful.
Furthermore, the upbeat prints of the RSI (14) line, not overbought, also underpins the bullish bias surrounding the Gold price.
With this, the XAU/USD is well-set to prod the aforementioned inverse H&S’s neckline, around $1,983 at the latest. However, further upside hinges on how well the Gold Price remains firmer past the $2,000 threshold, following its sustained break of the $1,983 hurdle.
On the contrary, a clear break of the 200-HMA support of near $1,956 could quickly drag the Gold Price towards the previous monthly low of near $1,932 marked in the last week. That said, the XAU/USD’s downside past $1,932 won’t hesitate to prod the $1,900 round figure.
Overall, the Gold Price is likely to remain firmer but the upside room seems limited.
Gold Price: Hourly chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1964.92
|Today Daily Change
|1.32
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07%
|Today daily open
|1963.6
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1974.4
|Daily SMA50
|1991.22
|Daily SMA100
|1940
|Daily SMA200
|1837.93
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1966.43
|Previous Daily Low
|1954.43
|Previous Weekly High
|1983.5
|Previous Weekly Low
|1932.12
|Previous Monthly High
|2079.76
|Previous Monthly Low
|1932.12
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1961.85
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1959.01
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1956.54
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1949.49
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1944.54
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1968.54
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1973.49
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1980.54
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Rebound remains capped below 0.6700 on Australian Q1 GDP miss
AUD/USD is struggling to extend its rebound while trading below 0.6700 after the Australian Q1 GDP missed estimates with 0.2% QoQ. The pair, however, remains underpinned by the hawkish comments from RBA Governor Lowe, following the central bank's second unexpected rate hike.
USD/JPY remains pressured below 139.50 on falling US Treasury bond yields
USD/JPY is extending its pullback below 139.50 in Wednesday's Asian trading. The pair is undermined by the ongoing sell-off in the US Treasury bond yields, which is dragging the US Dollar lower. Focus shifts to Japanese Q1 GDP data, in the absence of top-tier US economic data.
Gold eyes further upside past $1,950 with inverse H&S in offing, softer US Dollar
Gold price prints a three-day winning streak near $1,965 as the US Dollar remains depressed during early Wednesday. In doing so, the precious metal also cheers hopes of China’s more stimulus and the cautious optimism in the markets.
Coinbase finds support from Third Circuit court against SEC as its stock COIN falls by 18%
Coinbase is still reeling from the bearishness of the last two days as its stock attempts to recover. But as the world’s second-biggest cryptocurrency exchange bounces back, it seems to have found a way to bring the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to answer some crucial questions it has been avoiding for a year now.
Readying for hawkish Fed
S&P 500 made two runs over 4,300, yet was rejected in each. Bonds though didn‘t paint universally negative picture – only the sectoral composition of the decline did.