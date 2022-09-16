Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD could drop towards $1,651, with eyes on Fed – Confluence Detector

- Gold price is licking its wounds after Thursday’s over $30 meltdown.
- The US dollar, yields rally capitalize on big Fed rate hike expectations.
- XAU/USD’s path of least resistance appears down, with eyes on $1,758 and $1,751.
Gold price remains vulnerable amid the hawkish Fed narrative, with hefty rate hikes on the cards in the coming months. Hotter than expected US inflation combined with an unexpected rebound in Retail Sales have convinced markets that higher rates are likely to remain longer, propping up the US dollar alongside the Treasury yields. Rates on the US government bonds across the time horizon remain at multi-month highs, boding ill for the non-yielding gold. Further, India announced a cut in its base import price for gold along with a few other commodities, which renders negative for the metal while China's demand concerns still persist, despite an unexpected growth in the country’s economic activity. Looking ahead, gold bulls could seek a temporary reprieve from the position readjustment ahead of next week’s Fed decision. The end-of-the-week flows could also come into play./
Also read: Gold Price Forecast: Pre-FOMC adjustments could trigger a brief rebound in XAU/USD
Gold Price: Key levels to watch
The Technical Confluence Detector shows that the gold price is looking for a sustained move below the previous day’s low of $1,660.
Selling pressure will intensify below the latter, calling for a test of the pivot point one-week S3 at $1,658.
A fresh downswing towards the pivot point one-day S1 at $1,651 will ensue.
On the flip side, XAU bulls could face a strong hurdle at $1,668 on the road to recovery. That level is the convergence of the Fibonacci 161.8% one-week and Fibonacci 23.6% one-day.
Further up, the Fibonacci 38.2% one-day at $1,675 will challenge bearish commitments. The confluence of the previous year’s low and the pivot point one-month around $1,678 will be the level to beat for gold buyers.
Here is how it looks on the tool
About Technical Confluences Detector
The TCD (Technical Confluences Detector) is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. If you are a short-term trader, you will find entry points for counter-trend strategies and hunt a few points at a time. If you are a medium-to-long-term trader, this tool will allow you to know in advance the price levels where a medium-to-long-term trend may stop and rest, where to unwind positions, or where to increase your position size.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD climbs above 1.1400 as dollar loses strength
GBP/USD managed to stage a rebound from the multi-decade low it touched at 1.1350 earlier in the day and rose above 1.1400. The renewed dollar weakness following the UoM Consumer Sentiment Survey fuels the pair's recovery ahead of the weekend.
EUR/USD extends rebound beyond parity
EUR/USD has gathered recovery momentum and climbed above parity during the American trading hours on Friday. The greenback stays on the backfoot amid week-end flows and the soft inflation components of the UoM survey, allowing the pair to push higher.
Gold rises toward $1,680 as US yields edge lower
Gold gained traction and turned positive on the day above $1,670 in the American session on Friday. The UOM's Consumer Sentiment Survey showed declines in one-year and five-year inflation expectations, causing US yields to push lower and lifting XAU/USD.
Cardano price eyes a retest of $0.435 as ADA bears take control
Cardano price continues to shed gains after a sweep of the $0.505 resistance level. Continued selling pressure could see ADA drop to the $0.435 support level.
FedEx guidance withdrawal affects UPS, Amazon
FedEx (FDX) stole the headlines on Thursday with its poor quarterly earnings release. What seeped into the sell-off of similar stocks though was the parcel delivery company's withdrawing of full-year guidance.