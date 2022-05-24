- The yellow metal is rallying in the week, gaining 1.07%.
- Gold advance is courtesy of a dismal sentiment, broad US dollar weakness, and falling US Treasury yields.
- Gold Price Forecast (XAU/USD): To hit a substantial resistance area around $1886-90, which once cleared would open the door for further gains; otherwise, Gold would tumble towards the 200-DMA.
Gold spot (XAU/USD) records solid gains and stays above the 20-day moving average (DMA), which lies at $1854.50, amidst a dismal market sentiment, falling US Treasury yields, and a weaker US dollar. At $1867.22, XAU/USD eyes to re-test the March 31 swing low-turned-resistance at around $1889.91.
Gold advances boosted by a softer greenback
Risk-aversion keeps riskier assets under pressure. Global equities are recording losses, while the non-yielding metal has seen an increase in flows towards its safe-haven status, while the greenback keeps tumbling, a tailwind for Gold prices. The US Dollar Index, a gauge of the buck’s value vs. a basket of peers, is falling 0.36%, down at 101.717.
Investors’ concerns that the US Federal Reserve would trigger a recession in favor of bringing inflation down weighed on the market mood. Additionally, China’s ongoing coronavirus crisis keeps the global economic outlook cloudy. According to the Global Times, Shanghai will allow convenience stores and drugstores to resume operations with a maximum occupancy of 50% before May 31 and 75% after June 1.
In the meantime, US Treasuries keep plunging, led by the 10-year Treasury yield, down 11 bps, sitting at 2.743%.
At the time of writing, Atlanta’s Fed President Raphael Bostic hit the wires. Bostic said he supports expeditious rate hikes to neutral but done “with intention and without recklessness.” Further added that he does not see clear signs of a wage-price spiral.
The US economic docket featured the US S&P Global PMIs for May, which illustrated mixed results, with the Services and Composite Indexes missing expectations while the Manufacturing PMI was unchanged. Furthermore, Richmond’s Fed Manufacturing Index plunged to -14 vs. 15 foreseen, adding to the Fed regional manufacturing reports showing deceleration or contraction.
Gold Price Forecast (XAU/USD): Technical outlook
XAU/USD remains neutral biased, despite exchanging hands above the 20 and the 200-day moving averages (DMAs), each at $1854.41 and $1839.36, respectively. The four-consecutive day rally continued, but the non-yielding metal will face substantial resistance levels around the 100-DMA and March’s 31 swing lows. If XAU/USD fails to reclaim the previously mentioned levels, Gold would aim south and re-test the 200-DMA.
Upwards, the XAU/USD’s first resistance would be the 100-DMA at 1886.84. Break above would immediately expose the March 31 swing low-turned-resistance at 1889.91, followed by the 1900 mark. On the flip side, the XAU/USD’s first support would be the 20-DMA at $1854.41, followed by the 200-DMA at $1839.36, and then the $1800 figure.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1867.22
|Today Daily Change
|14.05
|Today Daily Change %
|0.76
|Today daily open
|1853.54
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1856.64
|Daily SMA50
|1906.99
|Daily SMA100
|1884.8
|Daily SMA200
|1838.47
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1865.47
|Previous Daily Low
|1843.78
|Previous Weekly High
|1849.45
|Previous Weekly Low
|1786.94
|Previous Monthly High
|1998.43
|Previous Monthly Low
|1872.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1857.18
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1852.07
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1843.06
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1832.57
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1821.37
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1864.75
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1875.95
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1886.44
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD climbs higher toward 1.0750 after US data
EUR/USD edged higher toward mid-1.0700s in the early American session and touched its highest level in a month. With the PMI data from the US revealing a loss of growth momentum in the private sector's business activity, the greenback is struggling to find demand.
GBP/USD rebounds above 1.2500 on renewed dollar weakness
GBP/USD has recovered above 1.2500 and managed to erase a portion of its daily losses. The dollar stays on the back foot in the American session after the S&P Manufacturing and Services PMI data both fell short of market expectations.
Gold advances to two-week highs near $1,870
Gold has gathered bullish momentum on Tuesday and reached its highest level in two weeks near $1,870. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down nearly 4% after disappointing US PMI data, helping XAU/USD continue to push higher.
Whistleblower claims DoKwon, Kanav Kariya and Sam Bankman-Fried were involved in Terra’s LUNA and UST collapse
Whistleblowers in the Terra community have come forward with details of an insider deal that destroyed stablecoin UST’s peg. FatMan is an active member of the LUNAtic community and its governance groups.
BBY supported by better revenue than expected in Q1
Best Buy stock is up 3.3% at $75 in the first half hour of Tuesday's session. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $1.57, a penny up on Wall Street consensus. More importantly revenue of $10.65 billion beat forecasts by $220 million.