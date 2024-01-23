Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD advances despite rising US yields as bears take a breather

NEWS | | By Patricio Martín
  • The XAU/USD trades at $2,030 seeing gains of 0.43%.
  • Key indicators on the daily chart signal that the bears are catching their breath after last week's strong movements.
  • The four-hour chart outlook suggests potential upward bias, with a positive RSI incline and MACD's green bars.

On Tuesday's session, the Gold spot price XAU/USD was spotted trading at $2,030, reflecting a 0.43% gain, as the bears are taking a breather after last week's notable 2% loss. The daily chart presents a neutral-to-bearish sentiment with the bears while, the four-hour indicators are slightly tilted to the upside, suggesting an imminent potential shift in momentum.

Fundamentally speaking, strong US economic data and hawkish sentiments from the Federal Reserve (Fed) have led to significant selling of metals, causing doubts about an impending Fed rate-cutting cycle. In that sense, as markets start to adjust their bets on the Fed, the upside potential for the metal is capped, as it is causing US yields, often seen as the cost of holding non-yielding metals to rise.

XAU/USD technical levels

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart is flat on the negative side. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) displays an equivalently flat activity with negative red bars evidencing bearish sentiment. Despite this, the metal continues to cling just below the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), while managing to remain above the 100 and 200-day SMAs. The maintaining of a position above the longer-term SMAs underscores a ruling bullish perspective in a broader sense, even amidst the bearish undertones polarizing the immediate scenario, particularly after a 2% loss last week.

Zooming into the four-hour timeframe, the momentum subtly changes. The same indicators remain flat, albeit with a small bias towards a buying sentiment. As per the Relative Strength Index (RSI), it shows positive slope taking place within the positive domain. Concurrently, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) reflects a stationary display of red bars.

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 2028.72
Today Daily Change 7.79
Today Daily Change % 0.39
Today daily open 2020.93
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 2041.98
Daily SMA50 2025.69
Daily SMA100 1974.5
Daily SMA200 1964.11
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 2032.19
Previous Daily Low 2016.61
Previous Weekly High 2058.67
Previous Weekly Low 2001.9
Previous Monthly High 2144.48
Previous Monthly Low 1973.13
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 2022.56
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 2026.24
Daily Pivot Point S1 2014.3
Daily Pivot Point S2 2007.66
Daily Pivot Point S3 1998.72
Daily Pivot Point R1 2029.88
Daily Pivot Point R2 2038.82
Daily Pivot Point R3 2045.46

 

XAU/USD daily chart

Share: Feed news

