Gold Price Forecast: Bears step up ahead of key $1,810 level, target $1,770

- Gold is trading below the prior day's close and eyes are on the downside.
- The key support levels to watch are $1,790, $1,780 and $1,770.
The gold price is trading in familiar territories, but the bulls attempted a test near to the critical $1,810 level in earlier trade, failing at $1,806. The price has since deteriorated by some 0.70% on the day and $1,791 marks the low so far. At the time of writing, gold is trading near $1,791.
On a positive note, the US dollar is softer and stocks are higher which is a supportive factor for precious metals. In what might be regarded as a delayed reaction to Tuesday's miss in Consumer Prices, the US dollar weakened against major currencies on Wednesday.
Eyes on DXY
Short-term expectations about tapering of asset purchases from the Federal Reserve are mixed as a consequence. The dollar index, DXY, last stood at 92.529, down about 0.14% on the day from Tuesday, when it dropped following the inflation data but then recovered on haven demand as stocks slid on Wall Street.
The index has stuck to a tight 92.3 and 92.9 range over the past week. Investors are weighing rhetoric from several Fed officials ahead of next week's FOMC meeting. In the main, the Fedspeak has been hawkish and has advocated for the central bank to reduce its QE programme by the end of the year as the economy turns a corner, despite the last dismal Nonfarm Payrolls result.
While elevated inflation has kept the pressure on policymakers, data on Tuesday showed the US Consumer Price Index, excluding the volatile food and energy components, edged up just 0.1% last month. The rise in August’s CPI was the smallest advance in seven months. Treasuries rallied, with the 10y yield then falling 5bps to 1.25%. This provided some support to gold, with the spot price breaking above USD1,800/oz.
Gold key support is at $1,790
''But considering that inflation has met the Fed's threshold for 'substantial further progress', we don't expect substantial tailwinds from the economic print as the employment report captures more share of mind at the Fed,'' analysts at TD Securities explained.
''Notwithstanding, waning downside momentum in gold prices is also catalyzing a buying program from algorithmic trend followers.
In fact, we expect that positive flows from CTAs should support gold prices even higher, so long as the yellow metal can hold above the $1,790/oz threshold. Our ChartVision framework also argues that gold prices need only breach $1,870/oz by year-end for an uptrend to form.''
Gold technical analysis
The price is below the prior day's close and an hourly 50-day EMA channel as illustrated below within a firm bearish trend.
A retest of the 50-EMA channel that has a confluence with the 38.2% ratios could be the last defence before a downside break of $1,790 and $1,780 14 Sep pivot low. This guards a critical daily support area and $1,770 is the line in the sand:
In the above daily chart, the price has reached a 50% mean reversion of the prior bearish impulse. The price is now headed lower below this area and a downside extension towards the -61.8% near $1,763 would be expected on a break of $1,770 prior 16 Aug lows.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles to find direction for third straight day
For the third straight day on Wednesday, the EUR/USD pair struggled to make a decisive move in either direction and ended up closing the day little changed near 1.1800.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.3850 on high UK inflation
GBP.USD is trading near 1.3850, up from the lows after the UK reported CPI of 3.2% YoY in August, higher than expected. The US dollar is losing some ground amid an improving market mood.
XAU/USD shows weakness, unable to hold above $1,800
US data keeps US Treasury yields off lows, helping the greenback. DXY keeps moving sideways, looking at next week’s FOMC meeting. XAU/USD short-term outlook back to neutral after failing to hold above $1,800.
Cardano price could reach $8 if this accumulation fractal plays out
Cardano price has been accumulating for over a month now, hinting that a volatile move is incoming. This accumulation phase seems similar to the one seen between November 18, 2020, and January 5, 2021.
US Consumer Price Index: Is stagflation next?
US Consumer Price Index ebbs slightly in August. Treasury yields fall on weaker than forecast inflation. Dollar follows interest rates lower, equities tumble. CPI and poor August NFP may may delay Fed taper.