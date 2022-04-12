- Gold edged lower on Tuesday and extended the overnight pullback from the multi-week high.
- The Fed’s hawkish outlook, surging US bond yields continued acting as a headwind for the metal.
- Worries about stubbornly high inflation should help limit losses ahead of the key US CPI report.
Gold struggled to capitalize on its early uptick and attracted some selling around the $1,960 region on Tuesday. The pullback extended through the first half of the European session and dragged spot gold further away from the four-week high touched the previous day. The prospects for a faster policy tightening by the Fed pushed the US Treasury bond yields to a fresh multi-year peak and acted as a headwind for the non-yielding yellow metal. That said, concerns that the war in Ukraine and tough new COVID-19 restrictions in China could hit global growth could limit losses for the safe-haven XAU/USD. Apart from this, worries that the recent surge in commodity prices would put upward pressure on already high consumer prices could further benefit the metal's appeal as a hedge against inflation. Hence, the market focus will remain on the US CPI report, scheduled for release later during the early North American session.
Gold: Key levels to watch
The Technical Confluences Detector shows that any subsequent slide is likely to attract some buying near the $1,952-51 region - the Fibonacci 61.8% one day. The next relevant support is pegged near the $1,941 area - the Fibonacci 23.6% one week - ahead of the $1,937 zone, marking the 5-day SMA. A convincing break below could negate prospects for any further near-term appreciating move and drag spot gold to the $1,921-$1,919 intermediate support en-route the $1,900 round-figure mark.
On the flip side, the $1,960 region now seems to have emerged as an immediate strong barrier. The said resistance is the convergence of the Fibonacci 38.2% one day, Pivot Point one week R1, Bollinger Band one-day Upper and the Fibonacci 61.8% one month. Sustained strength beyond would be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders and pave the way for a move back towards the $2,000 psychological mark.
Here is how it looks on the tool
About Technical Confluences Detector
The TCD (Technical Confluences Detector) is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. If you are a short-term trader, you will find entry points for counter-trend strategies and hunt a few points at a time. If you are a medium-to-long-term trader, this tool will allow you to know in advance the price levels where a medium-to-long-term trend may stop and rest, where to unwind positions, or where to increase your position size.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
