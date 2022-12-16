Gold Price Forecast: $1,788 appears a tough nut to crack for XAU/USD bulls – Confluence Detector

- Gold price is finding fresh demand as US Dollar extends retreat.
- Hawkish Fed and ECB policy decisions could keep Gold price rebound short-lived.
- Focus shifts to next week’s US PCE inflation, as Gold price remains in a familiar range.
Gold price is attempting a tepid comeback following a massive sell-off witnessed on the back of the hawkish policy outlook adopted by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) and the European Central Bank (ECB) at their respective monetary policy meetings. Both central banks remain committed to keeping interest rates higher until inflation is brought down in a sustained manner. The non-interest-bearing Gold price tends to suffer in a higher interest rates environment. The latest bounce in the bright metal could be linked to the retreat in the US Dollar across the board, as the dust settles over the bumper central bankers’ events. As the Fed remains data-dependent, attention now turns toward the US PCE Price Index, the Fed’s preferred inflation, due next week for fresh hints on the US central banks’ future policy course.
Also read: The story about Gold and the Fed’s U-turn
Gold Price: Key levels to watch
The Technical Confluence Detector shows that the gold price is looking to build its rebound toward the convergence of the Fibonacci 38.2% one-week and Fibonacci 236.6% one-day at $1,783.
A firm break above the latter will add extra zest to the recovery in Gold price, allowing a test of the powerful resistance at around $1,788. That level is the confluence of the previous month’s high, SMA200 one-day, Fibonacci 38.2% one-day and SMA10 one-day.
The next significant upside barrier is seen around $1,793, where the Fibonacci 61.8% one-day and SMA5 one-day coincide.
Alternatively, strong support awaits at the Fibonacci 23.6% one-week at $1,777, below which the previous day’s low at $1,774 will get retested.
The last line of defense for Gold bulls is seen at the previous week’s low at $1,766.
Here is how it looks on the tool
About Technical Confluences Detector
The TCD (Technical Confluences Detector) is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. If you are a short-term trader, you will find entry points for counter-trend strategies and hunt a few points at a time. If you are a medium-to-long-term trader, this tool will allow you to know in advance the price levels where a medium-to-long-term trend may stop and rest, where to unwind positions, or where to increase your position size.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers toward 1.0650 after US data
EUR/USD gained traction and recovered toward 1.0650 on Friday. After the data from the US showed that the business activity in the manufacturing and service sectors continued to contract at an accelerating pace in December, the US Dollar came under bearish pressure.
GBP/USD turns positive on the day near 1.2200
GBP/USD rose to the 1.2200 area after having declined toward 1.2120 earlier in the session. The weaker-than-expected Manufacturing and Services PMI figures from the US caused the US Dollar to lose interest, helping the pair edge higher.
Gold climbs above $1,790 after dismal US PMI data
Gold price continued to push higher and advanced beyond $1,790. The disappointing PMI figures from the US weighed on the US Dollar and helped XAU/USD gain traction. Meanwhile, the 10-year US T-bond yield is still up more than 2% on the day, limiting the pair's upside.
Binance auditor Mazars suspends proof-of-reserves services for all crypto exchanges, here’s what this means
Binance proof-of-reserves report was created by global accounting firm Mazars, the auditor has now suspended all its services for crypto clients. Cryptocurrency exchange platforms KuCoin and Crypto.com were among the crypto clients of Mazars.
Wake Up Wall Street: Santa reindeers eaten by bears as option expiry awaits
We made it to the end of the week and it was certainly a lively one. All central banks were hawkish, not much for risk bulls to grab onto, and the penny finally dropped on Thursday with equity indices collapsing. Falls of 3% was the average for the major indices, and Friday looks no better.