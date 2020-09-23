Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD's potential short-term reprieve if USD pulls back

- Gold is on the verge of a correction to give rise to further bearish prospects.
- Bears will be seeking resistance to hold in a weekly bearish close.
Gold prices have deteriorated in the US dollar's relentless comeback as investors move away from stocks.
The price of the dollar is correlated to gold, so it stands to reason that if the dollar is about to tail off its gains, then gold should find reprieve.
The following is a top-down analysis of where the price is anticipated to travel between resistance and support structures, offering further opportunities to the downside.
The opportunities will arise if the US dollar breaks higher on the monthly and daily charts as illustrated below.
Monthly chart
The monthly chart shows that the price has seen a heavy rejection fro the highest levels on record.
The move has snapped four straight months of gains.
Weekly chart
The weekly chart is offering prospects of some further room to the downside.
Daily chart
However, the daily chart is meeting a prior low and a 78.6% Fibonacci retracement.
If the US dollar now stalls, then this could be as about as far as gold will travel for the time being before an upside correction.
Bears will be looking for a weekly close below the resistance structure to give rise to further downside opportunities.
As it stands, the DXY could be about to correct the recent bullish leg and be set on the completion of a bullish 5-wave pattern:
Monthly bullish DXY outlook
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD stalls at key support juncture, eyes on 38.2 % correction
AUD/USD has been in the hands of the bears all the way to a critical support area and the focus now is on the correction pertaining to the USD. The focus is now on whether the US dollar gives back some ground before completing a 5-wave technical move to the upside.
Gold's potential short-term reprieve if USD pulls back
Gold prices have deteriorated in the US dollar's relentless comeback as investors move away from stocks. The price of the dollar is correlated to gold, so it stands to reason that if the dollar is about to tail off its gains, then gold should find reprieve.
USD/JPY: Rally continues amid appetite for the greenback
The Japanese economy is showing signs of a turnaround, according to BOJ’s Kuroda. US Treasury yields remained mute amid growth concerns and coronavirus vaccine’s hopes.
Venezuela looking to legalize Bitcoin mining
Citizens of Venezuela will be able to mine Bitcoin, build mining rigs, import them and transact with them freely. Anyone interested in any of these actions will need to obtain a license.
WTI flirts with the 200-day SMA below $40.00/bbl ahead of EIA
Prices of the WTI are alternating gains with losses below the key $40.00 mark per barrel on Wednesday.