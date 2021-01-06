Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD trades with modest losses, around $1945 region

- Gold edged lower after hitting fresh two-month tops during the Asian session on Wednesday.
- Hopes for more US fiscal stimulus, softer risk tone helped limit any deeper losses for the metal.
- The focus will remain on the results of US Senate election, ADP report and the FOMC minutes.
Gold witnessed a modest pullback from two-month tops and fell to an intraday low level of $1941 during the Asian session, albeit lacked any strong follow-through selling.
The precious metal stalled its recent bullish momentum near the $1955 region as investors opted to take some profits off the table and wait for the results of a crucial US Senate runoff election in the state of Georgia. The outcome will determine the control of the Senate and also have a big impact on the incoming President Joe Biden's ability to pursue his preferred economic policies.
That said, the incoming updates have been indicating a Democrat victory. This, in turn, added to the likelihood of additional US fiscal stimulus measures, which extended some support to the non-yielding yellow metal. Apart from this, a softer tone around the equity markets might further help limit any deeper losses for the safe-haven XAU/USD, at least for the time being.
Meanwhile, expectations of larger government borrowing pushed the benchmark 10-year US Treasury yield to the highest level since March and eased the bearish pressure surrounding the US dollar. This might turn out be a key factor that could cap any strong gains for the dollar-denominated commodity ahead of Wednesday's release of the ADP report on the US private-sector employment.
The key focus, however, will be on the release of the latest FOMC monetary policy meeting minutes. The FEd's policy outlook will play a dominant role in influencing the near-term USD price dynamics and assist investors to determine the next leg of a directional move for the XAU/USD.
Technical levels to watch
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|27.36
|Today Daily Change
|-0.24
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.87
|Today daily open
|27.6
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|25.64
|Daily SMA50
|24.67
|Daily SMA100
|25.07
|Daily SMA200
|21.83
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|27.69
|Previous Daily Low
|26.99
|Previous Weekly High
|26.78
|Previous Weekly Low
|25.91
|Previous Monthly High
|27.41
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.59
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|27.43
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|27.26
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|27.17
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|26.73
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|26.46
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|27.87
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|28.13
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|28.57
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.23 amid a likely Dem lead in Georgia's run-offs
EUR/USD trades around 1.2300, retreating from a 33-month high of 1.2327. Risk sentiment weakens, pushing stocks lower and the anti-risk dollar higher. Democrat lead in Georgia elections triggers fears of greater regulation and high taxes.
GBP/USD regains 1.3600 ahead of Georgia verdict, Bailey
GBP/USD prints mild losses as greenback marks a corrective pullback from a multi-month low. UK PM Johnson sounds cautiously optimistic amid vaccine hopes. Democrats are so far leading the race to Senate. UK PMI, Bailey's speech awaited.
Gold trades with modest losses, around $1945 region
Gold witnessed a modest pullback from two-month tops and fell to an intraday low level of $1941 during the Asian session, albeit lacked any strong follow-through selling. The focus remains on the results of US Senate election, ADP data and the FOMC minutes.
Breaking: Bitcoin price reaches new all-time highs as bulls aim for $50,000
Bitcoin eyes new all-time highs at $50,000 after slicing through the resistance at $35,000. BTC/USD remains in the hands of the bulls and is supported by an improving technical outlook.
US dollar index drops to lowest since April 2018 ahead of Georgia election results
US dollar drops as investors await Georgia election results. The dollar index hits the lowest since April 2018 with Democrats gaining an early lead.