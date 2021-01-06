Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD trades with modest losses, around $1945 region

Gold edged lower after hitting fresh two-month tops during the Asian session on Wednesday.

Hopes for more US fiscal stimulus, softer risk tone helped limit any deeper losses for the metal.

The focus will remain on the results of US Senate election, ADP report and the FOMC minutes.

Gold witnessed a modest pullback from two-month tops and fell to an intraday low level of $1941 during the Asian session, albeit lacked any strong follow-through selling.

The precious metal stalled its recent bullish momentum near the $1955 region as investors opted to take some profits off the table and wait for the results of a crucial US Senate runoff election in the state of Georgia. The outcome will determine the control of the Senate and also have a big impact on the incoming President Joe Biden's ability to pursue his preferred economic policies.

That said, the incoming updates have been indicating a Democrat victory. This, in turn, added to the likelihood of additional US fiscal stimulus measures, which extended some support to the non-yielding yellow metal. Apart from this, a softer tone around the equity markets might further help limit any deeper losses for the safe-haven XAU/USD, at least for the time being.

Meanwhile, expectations of larger government borrowing pushed the benchmark 10-year US Treasury yield to the highest level since March and eased the bearish pressure surrounding the US dollar. This might turn out be a key factor that could cap any strong gains for the dollar-denominated commodity ahead of Wednesday's release of the ADP report on the US private-sector employment.

The key focus, however, will be on the release of the latest FOMC monetary policy meeting minutes. The FEd's policy outlook will play a dominant role in influencing the near-term USD price dynamics and assist investors to determine the next leg of a directional move for the XAU/USD.

Technical levels to watch