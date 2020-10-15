Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD trades near rising channel support

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • Gold is flirting with the lower end of a 2.5-week long-ascending channel. 
  • A breakdown would mean a continuation of the sell-of from mid-September highs. 

Gold is trading near $1,895 at press time. That level is housing the lower end or support of the trendline connecting Sept 28 and Oct 7 lows and Oct 2 and Oct 12 highs. 

The channel breakdown, if confirmed, would imply a resumption of the sell-off from the Sept 16 high of $1,973 and open the doors to the September low of $1,848.

The 14-day relative strength index is currently reporting bearish conditions with a below-50 print. As such, a downside break of the rising channel cannot be ruled out. 

On the higher side, a close above the Oct 12 high of 1,933 is needed to invalidate the bearish lower highs setup on the daily chart and expose resistance at $2,000.

Daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Technical levels

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1897.2
Today Daily Change -4.56
Today Daily Change % -0.24
Today daily open 1901.76
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1899.36
Daily SMA50 1933.11
Daily SMA100 1868.03
Daily SMA200 1749.53
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1912.97
Previous Daily Low 1882.46
Previous Weekly High 1930.62
Previous Weekly Low 1873.01
Previous Monthly High 1992.42
Previous Monthly Low 1848.82
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1901.32
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1894.11
Daily Pivot Point S1 1885.16
Daily Pivot Point S2 1868.55
Daily Pivot Point S3 1854.65
Daily Pivot Point R1 1915.67
Daily Pivot Point R2 1929.57
Daily Pivot Point R3 1946.18

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD remains pressured below 0.7150 on disappointing China's inflation

AUD/USD remains pressured below 0.7150 on disappointing China's inflation

The Aussie dollar remains on the offer, keeping the AUD/USD pair pressured below 0.7150 after the Chinese inflation disappointment. The Australian jobs report highlighted renewed labor market weakness and strengthening the case for an immediate rate cut by the RBA in November.  

AUD/USD News

Gold trades near rising channel support

Gold trades near rising channel support

Gold is flirting with the lower end of a 2.5-week long-ascending channel. A breakdown would mean a continuation of the sell-of from mid-September highs. On the higher side, a close above the Oct 12 high of 1,933 is needed to invalidate the bearish lower highs setup. 

Gold News

USD/JPY fades pullback from 17-day-old support line above 105.00

USD/JPY fades pullback from 17-day-old support line above 105.00

USD/JPY trades close to an intraday high near 105.30, bounced off an ascending trend line from September 22 the previous day. Bearish MACD favor sellers but multiple supports below 105.00 signal bumpy road ahead. 

USD/JPY News

WTI extends API-led gains to one-week high around mid-$41.00s

WTI extends API-led gains to one-week high around mid-$41.00s

WTI seesaws around one week high of $41.56 during the early Thursday morning in Asia. In doing so, the black gold respect upbeat oil inventory data from the American Petroleum Institute (API) for the week ended on October 09 while challenging the one-week high.

Oil News

Bitcoin on the verge of a major price movement

Bitcoin on the verge of a major price movement

Bitcoin had a strong performance in the past week, climbing from a low of $10,575 to a high of $11,736, mostly impulsed by the positive news from several huge companies investing in Bitcoin. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures