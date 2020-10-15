Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD trades near rising channel support

Gold is flirting with the lower end of a 2.5-week long-ascending channel.

A breakdown would mean a continuation of the sell-of from mid-September highs.

Gold is trading near $1,895 at press time. That level is housing the lower end or support of the trendline connecting Sept 28 and Oct 7 lows and Oct 2 and Oct 12 highs.

The channel breakdown, if confirmed, would imply a resumption of the sell-off from the Sept 16 high of $1,973 and open the doors to the September low of $1,848.

The 14-day relative strength index is currently reporting bearish conditions with a below-50 print. As such, a downside break of the rising channel cannot be ruled out.

On the higher side, a close above the Oct 12 high of 1,933 is needed to invalidate the bearish lower highs setup on the daily chart and expose resistance at $2,000.

Daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Technical levels