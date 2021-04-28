Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD set to recover towards $1835 – Credit Suisse

Gold (XAU/USD) still holds a near-term base after again holding key retracement support at $1682/71. Strategists at Credit Suisse expect the yellow metal to rally past the $1835 mark.

Gold to negate the base on a dip below $1724

“Gold maintains a near-term base above $1755/65 following its fresh and successful test of key support at $1682/71 – the 38.2% retracement of the entire 2015/2020 bull market and the recent and June 2020 lows.”

“We look for a recovery back to $1835, potentially the 200-day average and downtrend at $1857/79, but with a fresh cap expected here for now.”

“Back below $1724/21 would see the basing effort quickly negated.”