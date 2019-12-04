Gold hits fresh monthly tops near $ 1485 amid mounting US-China risks

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta
  • Gold bulls regain poise amid rife US-China trade and political concerns.
  • Risk-off market keeps a check on broad-based US dollar recovery.
  • All eyes on trade updates and US Services PMI reports.  

The bulls regain poise in early European trading, offering a fresh lift to Gold, as it now flirts with four-week highs of 1482.81 amid a risk-off market profile.

The demand for the safe-haven gold has returned, as the European traders hit their desks and react negatively to the latest US-China developments on the political front after the US House approved the Xinjiang human rights bill.

The Chinese officials immediately condemned the US’ interference and threatened retaliation. The escalating US-China political tensions combined with looming trade uncertainty kept the investors unnerved, as they sought safety in the traditional safe-haven, gold.

The spot also finds support from mounting trade concerns outside China, especially in light of US President Trump’s new tariffs on Brazil and Argentina while the US tariffs threat on the EU also adds to the risk-off mood and in turn boosts the yellow metal’s demand.

Markets now look forward to the US Services PMI reports and fresh US-China trade and political developments for near-term trading opportunities, as fresh weakness in the US Treasury yields fades the broad US dollar recovery.

Gold Technical levels to watch

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1483.84
Today Daily Change 6.68
Today Daily Change % 0.45
Today daily open 1477.2
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1465.53
Daily SMA50 1483.61
Daily SMA100 1486.17
Daily SMA200 1402.78
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1481.7
Previous Daily Low 1459.92
Previous Weekly High 1466.62
Previous Weekly Low 1450.74
Previous Monthly High 1515.38
Previous Monthly Low 1445.8
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1473.38
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1468.24
Daily Pivot Point S1 1464.18
Daily Pivot Point S2 1451.16
Daily Pivot Point S3 1442.4
Daily Pivot Point R1 1485.96
Daily Pivot Point R2 1494.72
Daily Pivot Point R3 1507.74

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

