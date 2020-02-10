Gold climbs to near 1-week tops, around $1575 level

- Gold edges higher for the fourth straight session on Monday.
- Concerns over coronavirus remained supportive of the uptick.
- The USD held steady near four-month tops and capped gains.
Gold price edged higher on the first day of a new trading week and rose to near one-week tops, around the $1576-77 region, albeit lacked any strong follow-through.
The precious metal traded with a mild positive bias for the fourth consecutive session on Monday and was being supported by growing concerns about the economic effect of the deadly coronavirus.
Gold supported by coronavirus uncertainties
According to the latest data released by the Chinese government this Monday, the continuous spread of the virus has now affected over 40,000 in the country and has resulted in over 900 deaths so far.
Market worries were evident from the prevailing cautious mood around equity markets, which turned out to be one of the key factors extending some support to the commodity's perceived safe-haven status.
The risk-off flow was reinforced by a turnaround in the US Treasury bond yields, which further provided a modest lift to the non-yielding yellow metal, albeit the uptick lacked bullish conviction.
The US dollar has managed to preserve its recent strong gains and held steady near four-month tops, which might eventually keep a lid on any runaway rally for the dollar-denominated commodity.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before positioning for any further near-term appreciating move amid absent relevant market-moving economic data.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1573.74
|Today Daily Change
|3.61
|Today Daily Change %
|0.23
|Today daily open
|1570.13
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1564.68
|Daily SMA50
|1526.34
|Daily SMA100
|1506.11
|Daily SMA200
|1459.12
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1574.14
|Previous Daily Low
|1560.5
|Previous Weekly High
|1594.01
|Previous Weekly Low
|1547.56
|Previous Monthly High
|1611.53
|Previous Monthly Low
|1517.1
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1568.93
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1565.71
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1562.37
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1554.62
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1548.73
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1576.01
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1581.9
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1589.65
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes around 1.0950 amid coronavirus headlines
EUR/USD is trading around 1.0950, consolidating last week's losses. The coronavirus outbreak continues spreading and Chinese authorities are trying to calm markets. The dollar continues benefitting from the upbeat Non-Farm Payrolls.
GBP/USD hovers around 10-week low amid Brexit fears, USD strength
GBP/USD is trading below 1.29, struggling amid concerns of a no-trade-deal Brexit and reports of infrastructure spending. The US dollar remains robust amid upbeat data and coronavirus headlines.
Forex Today: China tries to calm coronavirus-hit markets, dollar remains strong, Bitcoin battles $10,000
The coronavirus has already taken the lives of over 900 people and infected over 40,000. While the disease continues spreading, the People's Bank of China has announced fresh measures to provide liquidity via re-lending funds and soothe markets.
Gold climbs to near 1-week tops, around $1575 level
The precious metal traded with a mild positive bias for the fourth consecutive session on Monday and was being supported by growing concerns about the economic effect of the deadly coronavirus. The USD held steady near four-month tops and capped gains.
FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.