GME Stock Price: Gamestop inches higher as meme stock investors buy the Omicron dip

Speaking of Digital World Acquisition Corporation, the Trump-related stock was back in the headlines on Thursday. The former president is reportedly seeking a fundraising bid of over $1 billion to bring his new social media platform, Truth Social, to production. The report comes just a day after another report that Truth Social had missed some key product testing dates, and despite fears that the project was behind schedule, the stock still surged during an otherwise bearish day.

Meme stocks did manage to rally as well, putting an end to the sector’s recent skid. AMC (NYSE:AMC) led the way as the movie theater chain climbed higher by 5.99% as Reddit Apes found the stock to be too cheap after falling for six consecutive sessions . Other meme stocks that gained on Thursday include ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH), Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG), Camber Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI), and Digital World Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:DWAC).

NYSE:GME edged higher on Thursday but still managed to lag the broader markets as all three major indices bounced back following two days of volatility. Shares of GME gained 0.96% and closed the trading day at $181.56 . It was a much better day for the markets on Thursday as the Dow Jones bounced back by 617 basis points despite a bearish day from both Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT). The tech-heavy NASDAQ rose by 0.83%, while the benchmark S&P 500 jumped higher by 1.42%. Growth stocks were hammered once again though, with the valuations of high flying tech companies getting slashed once again.

