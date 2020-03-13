Germany's Scholz: Will give tax relief to companies, including deferrals

"We will use all means we have to ensure we tackle coronavirus," reiterated German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz on Friday, per Reuters. "We will give tax relief to companies, including deferrals."

Scholz noted that the tax aid will cost Germany "billions" and added that they will introduce credit programmes without limits.

Furthermore, Economy Minister Altmaier noted that they have around 0.5 trillion euros available.

Market reaction

The upbeat mood continues to dominate the markets on Friday. As of writing, Germany's DAX 30 was up nearly 6% on the day.