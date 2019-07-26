Germany's Roth: We can discuss anything, but Withdrawal Agreement will not be renegotiated

Germany's European Affairs Minister, Michael Roth crossed the wires in the last minutes commenting on new British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's remarks on Brexit.
"We can discuss anything, but the Withdrawal Agreement will not be renegotiated," Roth told German news outlet ZDF. "The EU is united on Brexit," Roth added. "British Conservatives still seem to have a naive view that the EU can be blackmailed."
It's unclear if the GBP/USD pair reacted to these remarks as markets are focused on the broad USD strength following the upbeat GDP data from the US. At the moment, the pair is down 0.3% on a daily basis at 1.2415.
