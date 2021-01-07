Germany’s Merkel: Coronavirus vaccines give us hope in pandemic

Reuters reports some encouraging comments from the German Chancellor Angela Merkel, as she says that the coronavirus “vaccines give us hope in the pandemic.”

Her comments come as the country reported 26,391 new infections on Thursday, with additional 1070 fatalities.

Earlier this week, Merkel confirmed that they will be extending the lockdown until the end of January.

Separately, Spanish Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said on Thursday, “everything indicates the economy had a positive trend in Q4 despite coronavirus second wave.”

Market reaction

EUR/USD trades near-daily lows of 1.2293, down 0.24% on the day amid broad-based US dollar rebound, as the Treasury yields rally about 2% so far.