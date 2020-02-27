Germany's Altmaier: Not planning fiscal programme in classic sense to deal with coronavirus

"We are not planning a fiscal programme in a classic sens to deal with the impact of the coronavirus outbreak," Germany’s Economy Minister Altmaier noted on Thursday and said that he will have "intensive" talks with Finance Minister Scholz about pulling forward individiual economic measures.

"At the moment, we have no major disruptions in orders or to supply chains in Germany," Altmaier added.

EUR/USD reaction

The EUR/USD pair extended its rally after these remarks and was last seen trading at 1.0970, adding 0.83% on a daily basis.