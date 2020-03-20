Germany reportedly setting up €500 billion rescue fund for firms - Der Spiegel

In light of the rising economic costs as well as the number of new coronavirus cases in Germany, the government reportedly wants to set up a €500 billion rescue fund for firms, Der Spiegel, a German weekly magazine reports on Friday.

No further details are reported on the same.

According to the Robert Koch Institute, the number of German cases of COVID-19 rose by 2,958 overnight to 13,957. The number of fatalities rose by 11 to 31.