- EUR/USD climbed to the 1.0830 region earlier in the session.
- The greenback corrects lower and allows the bounce in the pair.
- Focus remains on the coronavirus and central banks’ measures.
Finally, some respite came in for the single currency at the end of the week after Thursday’s drop in EUR/USD to fresh 2020 lows in the 1.0650 region.
EUR/USD keeps looking to COVID-19 developments
Following three consecutive daily pullbacks, EUR/USD appears to have met some decent contention (temporary?) in the mid-1.0600s for the time being, area last visited in April 2017. Thursday’s significant pullback in the spot came in response to the ECB’s extra stimulus package of €750 billion and extra loosening of its monetary stance.
In fact, the greenback – tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY) - is giving away part of its strong gains to fresh 3-year highs near the 103.00 mark earlier on Friday and collaborates with the corrective upside in the pair and the rest of the risk-associated space.
In the meantime, the developments around the COVID-19 continue to rule the sentiment in the global markets, while countries keep evaluating the potential damage to the domestic economies amidst the recent wave of easing monetary conditions from major central banks.
Data wise in Euroland, the Current Account surplus widened to €34.7 billion during January. Across the pond, Existing Home Sales are only due.
What to look for around EUR
EUR/USD remains under heavy downside pressure so far this week on the back of the strong comeback of the greenback, unabated COVID-19 concerns and fresh stimulus package delivered by the ECB. On the macro view, recent horrible prints in both Germany and the broader Euroland gave investors a “slap of reality” and hinted at the idea that a serious recovery in the region is still far away. This view is reinforced by the (un)expected impact of the coronavirus on the economy of the region.
EUR/USD levels to watch
At the moment, the pair is gaining 0.85% at 1.0781 and a breakout of 1.0992 (monthly low Jan.29) would target 1.1090 (200-day SMA) en route to 1.1186 (61.8% Fibo of the 2017-2018 rally). On the flip side, the next down barrier is located at 1.0652 (2020 low Mar.20) seconded by 1.0569 (monthly low Apr.10 2017) and finally 1.0494 (monthly low Mar.2 2017).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD surges toward 1.108 as market mood improves
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.08 as the market mood improves and the dollar takes a breather. The pair hit 1.0652 earlier, the lowest since 2017. Coronavirus continues spreading, taking a growing human and economic toll.
GBP/USD soars above 1.18 ahead of new UK stimulus measures
GBP/USD is trading above 1.18, some 300 pips off the 35-year lows as markets are bouncing after several tumultuous days. UK Chancellor Sunak is set to present additional stimulus measures later on.
Forex Today: Dollar takes a breather, coronavirus claims 10,000 lives, “quadruple witching” eyed
The US dollar takes a breather and is retreating after raging across the board throughout the week, as stocks find some calm after a wild week amid the coronavirus crisis. The respiratory disease has already taken the lives of over 10,000 people worldwide, with over 244,000 infected.
Gold rallies further beyond $1500 mark, fresh session tops
Gold continued gaining some positive traction through the early European session and shot to fresh daily tops, around the $1514-15 region in the last hour.
Is the US already in recession?
The answer, of course, is no if you use the traditional quarterly measurement. The Atlanta Fed GDPNow model for the first quarter, which as they say pointedly on their website, does not include data from after the viral outbreak, was running at 3.1% on March 18.