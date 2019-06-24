German IFO Business Climate Index drops to 97.4 in June, EUR unfazed

The headline German IFO Business Climate Index came in at 97.4 in June, weaker than last month's 97.9 and beating the consensus estimates pointing to a reading of 97.3. Meanwhile, the Current Economic Assessment also missed estimates by a big margin and arrived at 100.8 points in the reported month as compared to last month's 100.6 and 100.0 anticipated.
On the other hand, the IFO Expectations Index – indicating firms’ projections for the next six months, came in at 94.2 for June, down from previous month’s 95.3 reading and worse than market expectations of 94.5.
The headline IFO business climate index was rebased and recalibrated in April after the IFO research Institute changed series from the base year of 2000 to the base year of 2005 as of May 2011 and then changed series to include services as of April 2018. The survey now includes 9,000 monthly survey responses from firms in the manufacturing, service sector, trade and construction.
The positive economic growth anticipates bullish movements for the EUR, while a low reading is seen as negative (or bearish).
