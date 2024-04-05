Germany’s Factory Orders rebounded in February, according to the official data published by the Federal Statistics Office on Friday, suggesting that the German manufacturing sector is on track for a recovery.
Over the month, contracts for goods ‘Made in Germany’ rose 0.2%, recovering from an 11.4% slump reported in January, missing the estimates of 0.8%.
Germany’s Industrial Orders tumbled at an annual rate of 10.6% in the same period, compared with the previous decline of 6.2%.
FX implications
Weak German data keep the Euro depressed, as the EUR/USD pair tests lows near 1.0825 ahead of the US Nonfarm Payrolls data release. The pair is down 0.06% so far.
(This story was corrected on Friday at 06:03 GMT to say that "German Factory Orders rebound 0.2% MoM in February vs. 0.8% expected", not -11.3% expected)
Euro price today
The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the weakest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.08%
|0.11%
|0.14%
|0.17%
|-0.12%
|0.25%
|0.03%
|EUR
|-0.07%
|0.05%
|0.07%
|0.10%
|-0.19%
|0.18%
|-0.04%
|GBP
|-0.11%
|-0.03%
|0.03%
|0.06%
|-0.22%
|0.14%
|-0.08%
|CAD
|-0.15%
|-0.07%
|-0.03%
|0.02%
|-0.27%
|0.11%
|-0.09%
|AUD
|-0.16%
|-0.08%
|-0.05%
|-0.01%
|-0.28%
|0.09%
|-0.14%
|JPY
|0.13%
|0.21%
|0.24%
|0.25%
|0.29%
|0.38%
|0.16%
|NZD
|-0.26%
|-0.17%
|-0.14%
|-0.10%
|-0.08%
|-0.37%
|-0.23%
|CHF
|-0.06%
|0.03%
|0.06%
|0.09%
|0.12%
|-0.18%
|0.21%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays below 1.0850 after US jobs data
EUR/USD managed to erase a portion of its daily losses after falling below 1.0800 with the immediate reaction to the US jobs report, which showed an increase of 303,000 in Nonfarm Payrolls in March.
GBP/USD recovers above 1.2600 following NFP-inspired drop
GBP/USD benefits from the improving risk mood and trades above 1.2600 in the American session. Earlier in the day, stronger-than-forecast NFP growth data from the US provided a boost to the USD and weighed heavily on the pair.
Gold fades the post-NFP drop and flirts with $2,300
Prices of Gold manage to rebound from NFP-driven lows and regain the positive territory on Friday, hovering around the key $2,300 region per troy ounce and refocusing on its all-time peak.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Short-term holders add 1.12 million BTC, what does this mean?
Bitcoin price action for the past three weeks has been confusing for sidelined participants. On the one hand, investors are ignoring BTC and trading altcoins, and on the other hand, traders are expecting a potential dip.
NFP Analysis: The US economy is on fire, Gold set to rust, US Dollar to shine until the CPI release Premium
The US economy gained 303,000 jobs in March, smashing estimates of around 200,000. They also exceeded real market estimates, which were buoyed by a robust ADP private-sector jobs report.