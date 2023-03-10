GBP/USD rallies back closer to weekly high, around mid-1.2000s on mixed US jobs data

- GBP/USD adds to its intraday gains and spikes closer to the weekly high in the last hour.
- The upbeat UK GDP print continues to underpin the GBP and extend support to the pair.
- The mixed US NFP report weighs heavily on the USD and provides an additional boost.
The GBP/USD pair catches fresh bids during the early North American session and jumps to the 1.2035-1.2040 area, back closer to the weekly top in reaction to the mixed US monthly jobs data.
The headline NFP showed that the US economy added 311K new jobs in February, beating consensus estimates for a reading of 205K by a big margin. This, however, marks a sharp slowdown from the previous month's downwardly revised reading of 504K. Adding to this, the unemployment rate unexpectedly rose to 3.6% from 3.4% and wages also fell short of market estimates, rising by 0.2% for the month and a 4.6% YoY rate.
The data further points to a softening US labor market and forces investors to scale back their bets for a jumbo 50 bps rate hike at the upcoming FOMC meeting on March 21-21, which is evident from a further decline in the US Treasury bond yields. Apart from this, a goodish recovery in the US equity futures weighs heavily on the safe-haven US Dollar, which, in turn, assists the GBP/USD pair to build on its strong intraday gains.
The British Pound, on the other hand, continues to draw support from the better-than-expected UK monthly GDP print, which showed that the economy expanded by 0.3% in January. This indicates a resilient British economy, which could allow the Bank of England (BoE) to hike interest rates again later this month. This is seen as another factor providing a boost to the GBP/USD pair and supporting prospects for additional gains.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1994
|Today Daily Change
|0.0075
|Today Daily Change %
|0.63
|Today daily open
|1.1919
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2015
|Daily SMA50
|1.213
|Daily SMA100
|1.201
|Daily SMA200
|1.1903
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1939
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1832
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2143
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1922
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2402
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1915
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1898
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1873
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1854
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.179
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1747
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1961
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2003
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2068
