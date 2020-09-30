GBP/USD: There is room for more falls after ugly US debate

GBP/USD has been on the back foot as the safe-haven dollar gains following the presidential debate. The pound's failure to benefit from upbeat GDP figures also points lower, Yohay Elam, an analyst at FXStreet, reports.
Key quotes
“For markets, the 90-minute televised debate turned from ugly and chaotic to ominous for the fate of the world's strongest country and largest economy. President Trump refused to say if he would accept the election results and also seemed to encourage a white supremacist group. Fears of a contested election and a constitutional crisis sent stocks down and the safe-haven dollar higher, pushing GBP/USD lower.”
“Sterling had a chance to recover after the UK published final Gross Domestic Product figures for the second quarter. The initial report of a 20.4% coronavirus-induced collapse was replaced by a fall of 19.8%. A higher base would help the British economy recover. However, the pound's failure to bounce exposes its weakness.”
“Apart from the outsized impact of the debate, GBP/USD is also struggling due to Brexit concerns. Hopes that the EU and the UK would enter a negotiating ‘tunnel’ – a term referring to intense talks – diminished. While many do not see a deal until the last minute, there were reports about progress on trade topics.”
“Talks between Republicans and Democrats remain deadlocked and the chances of a new fiscal package seem to be diminishing as the clock ticks down to election day. The ugly debate and the battle over nominating a new Supreme Court Justice to lower the chances of a deal. In turn, that could boost the safe-haven dollar.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
