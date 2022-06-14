- GBP/USD struggled to preserve its modest recovery gains amid the emergence of USD dip-buying.
- Recession fears kept a lid on the optimistic move in the markets and benefitted the safe-haven buck.
- Fed rate hike bets favour the USD bulls and support prospects for additional losses for the major.
The GBP/USD pair surrendered modest intraday recovery gains and dropped to the lower boundary of its daily trading range during the first half of the European session. The pair was last seen hovering around the 1.2115-1.2110 area, just a few pips above a two-year low touched the previous day.
The early optimistic move in the equity markets fizzled out rather quickly amid concerns that a more aggressive move by major central banks to curb inflation would pose challenges to the global economy. This assisted the safe-haven US dollar to trim a part of its intraday losses, which, in turn, was seen as a key factor that attracted fresh selling around the GBP/USD pair.
The greenback further drew support from firming expectations the Fed would raise interest rates at a faster pace than expected to cool price pressures. The bets were reaffirmed by the latest US consumer inflation figures, which surged to over a four-decade high in May. In fact, Fed funds futures indicate the possibility of at least one jumbo 75 bps rate hike by the September meeting.
Moreover, investors now expect the officials to raise rates to nearly 4% by next spring, up from last month’s expected peak of around 3%. This should continue to act as a tailwind for the US bond yields and the USD. The fundamental backdrop supports prospects for a further decline for the GBP/USD pair, though traders might prefer to wait ahead of the key central bank event risk.
The Fed is scheduled to announce the outcome of a two-day monetary policy meeting on Wednesday. This will be followed by the Bank of England decision on Thursday, which will help determine the next leg of a directional move for the GBP/USD pair. In the meantime, traders might take cues from the broader market risk sentiment to grab short-term opportunities on Tuesday.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2119
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0017
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.14
|Today daily open
|1.2136
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2506
|Daily SMA50
|1.263
|Daily SMA100
|1.2985
|Daily SMA200
|1.3262
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2322
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2108
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2599
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2301
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2667
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2155
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.219
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.224
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2055
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1974
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.184
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.227
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2404
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2485
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to gains above 1.0450 despite weak EU data
EUR/USD holds in positive territory above 1.0450 on Tuesday as the dollar stays on the back foot following Monday's impressive rally. The data from the euro area showed that the ZEW Survey - Economic Sentiment improved modestly in June. Eyes on US PPI data.
GBP/USD slips below 1.2200 on mixed UK jobs data
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2200, paring back gains following unimpressive UK employment data. The ILO Unemployment Rate unexpectedly rose to 3.8% in April. The US dollar bulls take a breather amid a relatively better market mood.
Gold recovers from multi-week low, upside potential seems limited
Gold attracted some buying near the $1,810 region and staged a solid rebound from a near four-week low touched earlier this Tuesday. The XAUUSD built on its steady intraday ascent and climbed to the $1,830 area during the early part of the European session.
Can this recovery signal lead to a 15% bounce for Shiba Inu price?
Shiba Inu price has been stuck producing lower lows since October 28, 2021. The market conditions worsened as the LUNA-UST peg fell apart in May 2022 and the most recent crash was caused by a string of events.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!