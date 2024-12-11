GBP/USD sticks to midrange post-US CPI inflation

GBP/USD got hung up on 1.27509 on Wednesday.

US CPI inflation ticked higher, but met expectations.

Traders will now pivot to US PPI inflation figures due on Thursday.

GBP/USD went nowhere quickly on Wednesday, churning near 1.2750 after US Consumer Price Index (CPI) figures for November widely met median market expectations. The rest of the week remains tepid on the UK side of the economic calendar, leaving Cable traders to face US Producer Price Index (PPI) numbers on Thursday.

US CPI inflation rose slightly for the year ended in November with headline CPI inflation ticking up to 2.7% YoY from 2.6%, while core CPI inflation held steady at 3.3% YoY. Monthly headline CPI inflation also rose in November, climbing to 0.3% MoM from October’s 0.2%. Despite the overall upswing in main inflation figures, Wednesday’s CPI print was broadly in line with forecasts, keeping investor sentiment tepid.

According to the CME’s FedWatch Tool, rate traders are now pricing in 95% odds of a 25 bps rate cut when the Fed convenes for its last rate call on December 18. Despite the near-term uptick in CPI inflation, investors have decided that the wiggle in reported figures isn’t enough to push the Fed away from delivering one last quarter-point cut to wrap up 2024.

US PPI inflation drops on Thursday, and markets are expecting a similar showing to this week’s CPI print: producer-level inflation is expected to tick higher on the front end of the curve, but expected to remain to close to recent levels overall. Core PPI is forecast to rise to 3.2% YoY, up slightly from the previous period’s 3.1%.

GBP/USD price forecast

GBP/USD is battling near-term chart churn near the 1.2800 handle, with the pair suspending in a dead zone just south of the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) near 1.2830. Price action has made a slow, trudging recovery after bottoming out near 1.2500 in late November, but bullish momentum is running into trouble and another leg lower could be chalked into the chart if the 200-day EMA stops being a target and becomes a hard technical barrier.

GBP/USD daily chart