- The British pound is up but has failed to capitalize an attempt towards 1.3300 amid a risk-on market.
- BoE’s Broadbent is unclear how he will vote in December’s meeting.
- GBP/USD Price Forecast: In the short-term, to the upside, but GBP bulls need to reclaim 1.3264.
The British pound continues advancing during the New York session, up some 0.12%, trading at 1.3255 at press time. Market mood has improved throughout the weekend, as data from South Africa points out that the omicron variant is more contagious than alpha and delta; nevertheless, the variant cases have been relatively mild.
In the European session, Bank of England’s (BoE) Governor Ben Broadbent said that the tight labor market will add pressure on inflation and expects it to “comfortably exceed” 5% in April of 2022. He further said that he did not know he would vote to raise rates in December but made it clear that UK’s central bank forecasts showed a need for higher rates.
Despite the aforementioned, money market futures have scaled back the possibility for a BoE’s rate hike in December’s meeting, blamed on omicron-related uncertainty risks. Contrarily, in the US, investors are expecting at least two rate hikes by 2022, once the bond-taper process is completed by March of the same year.
In the last week, the market witnessed a change of Fed Chief Jerome Powell’s neutral-dovish stance towards a hawkish one when he said that he would favor a faster QE’s reduction amid “removing” the word “transitory” to inflation.
Apart from this, the UK economic docket featured the Construction PMI for November, improving to 55.5 from 54.6 In the previous month. On the US front, an absent economic docket, and Fed’s blackout, would keep traders focused on the Consumer Price Index (CPI), which will be unveiled on Friday.
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The GBP/USD dipped to 1.3225 amid the London fix in the last couple of hours, followed by a bounce above the daily central pivot at 1.3249. The pair is approaching strong resistance at the 50-hour simple moving average (HSMA) at 1.3264, which, if broken, would give way for GBP bulls as they aim towards the 100-HSMA at 1.3282. Additionally, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) points upward at 51.50, meaning that GBP still have the upper hand in the short term, unless they fail to reclaim the 100-HSMA
On the flip side, if USD bulls hold their ground against pound ones, the first support would be 1.3208, which, once broken, would expose the year-to-date low just 15 pips below of it at 1.3194.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3255
|Today Daily Change
|0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|0.12
|Today daily open
|1.3239
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3388
|Daily SMA50
|1.3547
|Daily SMA100
|1.3668
|Daily SMA200
|1.3802
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3311
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3209
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3371
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3194
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3698
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3194
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3248
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3272
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3195
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3151
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3093
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3297
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3355
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3399
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles to regain 1.1300 in a quiet start to the week
EUR/USD trades around 1.1300 as the US dollar seesaws between gains and losses accordingly to government bond yields. US Treasury 10-year note yield now below 1.40%, pushing the greenback lower. ECB’s Lagarde pushes back reflation fears, undermines demand for the shared currency.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.3250 amid upbeat market mood
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.3250, extending the bounce flat amid the risk-on action in the European equities. Hawkish Fed expectations underpin the greenback and may cap gains amid Brexit uncertainties. Focus on Omicron updates and BOE-speak.
Gold: Depressed amid a better market mood
Gold trades with modest losses on Monday, reverting its early strength. The bright metal gapped higher at the daily opening and hit an intraday high of $1,787.79 a troy ounce, currently trading at around $1,784.00.
Renowned crypto analysts evaluate whether a bear market has started
Bitcoin price wiped October gains in the recent crash over the weekend, leading analysts to question whether the bear market has started. Bitcoin’s two-month-long bearish streak is indicative of a bear market.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?