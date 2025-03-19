GBP/USD slips below 1.3000 amid firm US Dollar ahead of Fed decision

- GBP/USD inches lower as traders adopt caution ahead of the Federal Reserve’s policy decision due on Wednesday.
- The Fed is expected to leave interest rates unchanged, highlighting persistent inflation concerns and economic uncertainty.
- Traders anticipate the Bank of England will also maintain borrowing costs at 4.5%, with a likely 7-2 vote split.
GBP/USD edges lower, trading around 1.2990 during Asian hours on Wednesday after posting gains in the previous two sessions. The pair struggles as the US Dollar (USD) remains firm, supported by stable US Treasury yields ahead of the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) interest rate decision later in the day. Markets widely expect the Fed to hold rates steady amid persistent inflation concerns and economic uncertainty.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the USD against six major currencies, trades near 103.40. Meanwhile, yields on 2-year and 10-year US Treasury bonds stand at 4.04% and 4.29%, respectively, at the time of writing. However, the Greenback faced pressure from weak US economic data and renewed tariff threats from US President Donald Trump, adding to investor uncertainty.
Traders are closely watching the Fed’s updated economic projections for further clues on the future path of US interest rates. Any hawkish signals from Fed policymakers could strengthen the USD against its counterparts.
Adding to the political landscape, “The Wall Street Journal” reports that Trump has dismissed two Democratic Federal Trade Commission (FTC) commissioners. Uncertainty lingers over whether he has the authority to do so, fueling speculation about whether this move sets the stage for potential firings of Fed Chair Jerome Powell and other Federal Reserve members.
The Pound Sterling (GBP) trades cautiously as investors focus on the Bank of England’s (BoE) interest rate decision on Thursday. Markets widely expect the BoE to keep borrowing costs unchanged at 4.5%, with a likely 7-2 vote split.
BoE Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) members Catherine Mann and Swati Dhingra are expected to advocate for a rate cut. In the February meeting, both officials pushed for a larger-than-usual 50 basis-point (bps) reduction, while the majority favored a more conventional 25 bps cut.
Economic Indicator
Fed Interest Rate Decision
The Federal Reserve (Fed) deliberates on monetary policy and makes a decision on interest rates at eight pre-scheduled meetings per year. It has two mandates: to keep inflation at 2%, and to maintain full employment. Its main tool for achieving this is by setting interest rates – both at which it lends to banks and banks lend to each other. If it decides to hike rates, the US Dollar (USD) tends to strengthen as it attracts more foreign capital inflows. If it cuts rates, it tends to weaken the USD as capital drains out to countries offering higher returns. If rates are left unchanged, attention turns to the tone of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) statement, and whether it is hawkish (expectant of higher future interest rates), or dovish (expectant of lower future rates).Read more.
Next release: Wed Mar 19, 2025 18:00
Frequency: Irregular
Consensus: 4.5%
Previous: 4.5%
Source: Federal Reserve
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
Bank of Japan holds interest rate at 0.50% as expected
The Bank of Japan announced on Wednesday that it maintained the short-term interest rate target in the range of 0.40%- 0.50% after concluding its two-day monetary policy review meeting. The decision aligned with the market expectations.
AUD/USD remains stuck in a range near 0.6350 as Fed decision looms
AUD/USD consolidates in a tight band near 0.6350 early Wednesday as traders turn to the sidelines ahead of the Fed policy decision. The US Dollar languishes near a five-month low amid dovish Fed bets, cushioning the Aussie's downside Meanwhile, geopolitical tensions remain a drag on the pair.
Gold buyers take a breather ahead of the Fed verdict
Gold price is consolidating the recent upsurge to a record high of $3,038 in Wednesday’s Asian trading hours. Gold buyers take a breather as a sense of caution prevails, heading toward the all-important US Federal Reserve monetary policy announcements due later in the day.
Bitcoin DeFi Ecosystem targets $10B valuation if Ethereum’s Hoodi update flops, says BitcoinOS CEO
Bitcoin price remained pinned below $85,000 on Monday, with Gold’s rally to record highs, and Ethereum’s Hoodi dominating media discourse.
Tariff wars are stories that usually end badly
In a 1933 article on national self-sufficiency1, British economist John Maynard Keynes advised “those who seek to disembarrass a country from its entanglements” to be “very slow and wary” and illustrated his point with the following image: “It should not be a matter of tearing up roots but of slowly training a plant to grow in a different direction”.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.