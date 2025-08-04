GBP/USD Price Forecast: Resistance appears at 1.3300 near nine-day EMA

- GBP/USD may find the initial support at the descending channel’s lower boundary around 1.3180.
- The 14-day Relative Strength Index remains below the 50 level, reinforcing the bearish bias.
- The initial barrier appears at the nine-day EMA of 1.3332.
The GBP/USD pair moves sideways after registering more than 0.5% gains in the previous day, trading around 1.3280 during the Asian hours on Monday. The bearish bias prevails as the daily chart’s technical analysis suggests that the pair moves downwards within the descending channel pattern.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains below the 50 level, strengthening the bearish bias. However, the GBP/USD pair is positioned below the nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), suggesting the short-term price momentum is weakening.
On the downside, the GBP/USD pair could find the primary support at the lower boundary of the descending channel around 1.3180, followed by the four-month low of 1.3139, which was recorded on May 12.
The GBP/USD pair may target the immediate barrier at the nine-day EMA of 1.3332, followed by the 50-day EMA at 1.3432. A break above these levels would improve the short- and medium-term price momentum and support the pair to test the descending channel’s upper boundary around 1.3520. Further advances may lead the pair to approach 1.3788, the highest since October 2021, which was recorded on July 1.
GBP/USD: Daily Chart
British Pound PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies today. British Pound was the weakest against the Australian Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.12%
|0.04%
|0.28%
|-0.06%
|-0.06%
|-0.06%
|-0.02%
|EUR
|-0.12%
|-0.03%
|0.17%
|-0.17%
|-0.31%
|-0.19%
|-0.15%
|GBP
|-0.04%
|0.03%
|0.24%
|-0.14%
|-0.28%
|-0.16%
|-0.11%
|JPY
|-0.28%
|-0.17%
|-0.24%
|-0.34%
|-0.49%
|-0.36%
|-0.13%
|CAD
|0.06%
|0.17%
|0.14%
|0.34%
|-0.16%
|0.00%
|0.03%
|AUD
|0.06%
|0.31%
|0.28%
|0.49%
|0.16%
|0.13%
|0.16%
|NZD
|0.06%
|0.19%
|0.16%
|0.36%
|-0.00%
|-0.13%
|0.03%
|CHF
|0.02%
|0.15%
|0.11%
|0.13%
|-0.03%
|-0.16%
|-0.03%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
