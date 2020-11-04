GBP/USD Price Analysis: Slips below 1.3000 as hopes of blue wave recede

- GBP/USD defies the upside break of a two-month-old descending trend line.
- Recent polls mark a tough race between the Democrats and Republicans.
- US dollar reverses the previous day’s heavy losses, stocks, bond yields drop.
- 100-day EMA, an ascending trend line from June 29 lure the bears.
GBP/USD slumps over 50 pips in its latest drop from 1.3036 to currently around 1.2970/65 during early Wednesday. The pair portrays the broad US dollar strength amid fears of the Republicans’ victory in the 2020 US elections.
Check live updates here: Four more years for Trump or a victory for Biden? – Live coverage
In doing so, the quote reverses the early Asian run-up to the highest levels since October 22 while also not respecting an upside clearance of the multi-day-old resistance line.
The pair’s moves could be traced to the US dollar gains that propel the dollar index (DXY) to snap a three-day losing streak with the heaviest gains in over a month.
For now, GBP/USD traders eye a 100-day EMA level of 1.2890 as nearby support ahead of challenging a multi-day-old support line near 1.2880/75.
Meanwhile, bulls are likely to return only if the quote successfully refreshes the fortnight high of 1.3140.
GBP/USD daily chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3037
|Today Daily Change
|11 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08%
|Today daily open
|1.3026
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2988
|Daily SMA50
|1.2992
|Daily SMA100
|1.2883
|Daily SMA200
|1.2707
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3079
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2903
|Previous Weekly High
|1.308
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2881
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3177
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.282
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3012
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.297
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2927
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2827
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2751
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3102
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3178
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3278
