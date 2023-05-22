GBP/USD Price Analysis: Remains inside the woods ahead of US debt-ceiling talks

- GBP/USD has come back inside the woods as investors have sidelined ahead of US borrowing cap issues.
- US Biden believes that a deep dive into tax loopholes is necessary to ensure that the wealthy class should pay a fair amount of tax.
- The Cable formed a Head and Shoulder pattern, which indicates a bearish reversal after a breakdown of the neckline placed from 1.2440.
The GBP/USD pair is displaying a sideways auction in a range of 1.2420-1.2470 from Monday. The Cable is inside the woods as the investors are awaiting more developments over US debt-ceiling issues as each day passing is pushing the United States economy to a default situation.
S&P500 remained directionless on Monday as investors are expected to take decisive action after the face-to-face meeting between US President Joe Biden and House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) has defended its immediate support of 103.20. Meanwhile, US Biden has cited that he believes Democrats will make progress on the debt-ceiling but a reduction in spending initiatives is needed. Also, a deep dive into tax loopholes is necessary to ensure that the wealthy class should pay a fair amount of tax.
GBP/USD witnessed a steep fall after a breakdown of the upward-sloping trendline plotted from April 03 low at 1.2275 on a four-hour scale. The Cable formed a Head and Shoulder pattern, which indicates a bearish reversal after a downside break below the neckline placed from April 27 low at 1.2440.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is oscillating in the 40.00-60.00 range, indicating a lackluster performance ahead of the US borrowing cap issues.
Should the asset decline below May 19 low at 1.2390, US Dollar bulls will get strengthened further and will drag the Cable toward April 10 low at 1.2344 followed by April 03 low at 1.2275.
On the flip side, a recovery move above May 09 high at 1.2640 will drive the major toward the round-level resistance at 1.2700 and 26 April 2022 high at 1.2772.
GBP/USD four-hour chart
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2436
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09
|Today daily open
|1.2447
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2517
|Daily SMA50
|1.2411
|Daily SMA100
|1.227
|Daily SMA200
|1.1969
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2484
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2392
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2547
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2392
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2584
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2275
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2449
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2427
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2398
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2349
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2306
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.249
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2533
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2582
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD eases towards 0.6600 as mixed Aussie PMIs join US debt ceiling hopes, hawkish Fed bets
AUD/USD fades bounce the previous day’s bounce off 0.6630 as it bears the burden of sluggish Australia activity data on early Tuesday. That said, the risk barometer pair marked an unimpressive performance on Monday amid mixed clues and sluggish markets.
EUR/USD remains sideways above 1.0800 ahead of US Biden-McCarthy discussions
The EUR/USD pair is displaying a topsy-turvy action above the round-level support of 1.0800 in the early Tokyo session. The major currency pair didn’t show a decisive action despite mixed responses from Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers over the interest rate guidance.
Gold sellers occupy driver’s seat amid US debt ceiling woes, PMIs eyed
Gold price treads water around $1,970 as markets turn cautious ahead of an active calendar, mostly comprising the Purchasing Managers Indexes from the key global economies, amid early Tuesday morning. That said, the Gold price began the week on a negative footing.
SUI falls short of PEPE’s success but is poised to avoid a downfall
SUI launched this month but failed to gain the popularity that PEPE did with its launch in mid-April. But once a meme coin’s hype peaks, it has nowhere to go but down. This is the bane and the boon of meme coins that the Sui network is far away from.
Recession, what recession?
At the start of a new week, stocks are stable, the S&P 500 is roughly flat, however, the Nasdaq is up 0.3%, and has broken through its 52-week high, which is a bullish technical indicator. There is still a lot of talk about a recession out there, however, the Nasdaq is up more than 25% YTD and is higher by nearly 4% in the past week.