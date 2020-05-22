GBP/USD Price Analysis: Drops to multi-day lows, around 1.2160 level, lacks follow-through

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • GBP/USD once again fails near the 200-hour SMA/descending channel confluence resistance.
  • Mixed oscillators on daily/hourly charts warrant some caution before placing directional bets.

The GBP/USD pair continued with its struggle to move back above 200-hour SMA and turned lower for the third consecutive session on Friday. The intraday pullback from a resistance marked by the top end of an ascending trend-channel formation on the 1-hourly chart dragged the pair to multi-day lows, around the 1.2160 region in the last hour.

The intraday bearish bias was reinforced by bearish oscillators on 4-hourly/daily charts. However, technical indicators on the daily charts have moved on the verge of breaking into overbought territory and warrant some caution. Hence, any subsequent slide is likely to remain limited near the trend-channel support, around the 1.2140 region.

Meanwhile, any attempted recovery might continue to confront some fresh supply near the mentioned confluence hurdle, currently around the 1.2225 region. This is followed by 50-day SMA, near the 1.2270 region, which if cleared decisively, might be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders and prompt some near-term short-covering move.

The pair might then look to surpass the 1.2290-1.2300 region and aim towards testing the 1.2340 resistance zone. Some follow-through buying has the potential to lift the pair further towards the 1.2400 round-figure mark en-route the next major hurdle near the 1.2465-70 zone.

GBP/USD 1-hourly chart

fxsoriginal

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2177
Today Daily Change -0.0046
Today Daily Change % -0.38
Today daily open 1.2223
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2344
Daily SMA50 1.2276
Daily SMA100 1.2632
Daily SMA200 1.2666
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.225
Previous Daily Low 1.2186
Previous Weekly High 1.2438
Previous Weekly Low 1.2102
Previous Monthly High 1.2648
Previous Monthly Low 1.2165
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.221
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2225
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2189
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2156
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2125
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2253
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2283
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2317

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD dips below 1.09 amid a risk-off mood

EUR/USD dips below 1.09 amid a risk-off mood

EUR/USD has dipped below 1.09, extending its losses. Growing Sino-American tensions, mostly around Hong Kong, are weighing on the market mood and boosting the dollar. The ECB Meeting Minutes are awaited.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD tumbled under 1.22 amid weak data, negative rates talk

GBP/USD tumbled under 1.22 amid weak data, negative rates talk

GBP/USD has fallen below 1.22 after UK retail sales dropped by more than expected, and the BOE's Ramsden expressed support for negative rates. Souring Sino-American relations are boosting the safe-haven dollar. 

GBP/USD News

USDT overtakes Ripple and wakes up the XRP bulls

USDT overtakes Ripple and wakes up the XRP bulls

Ripple loses the last place on the crypto market podium to USDT after yesterday's falls and the capital flight to the fiat market anchor offered by the US Dollar Tether. Bitcoin moves downwards and shows the way for a new market share distribution.

Read more

WTI drops nearly 6% as US-China tension weigh on stocks

WTI drops nearly 6% as US-China tension weigh on stocks

WTI faces selling pressure as investors fear escalation of US-China tensions. Japan's Nikkei index is down 0.55% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng is reporting a 4% decline. Other major indices are also facing selling pressure. 

Oil News

Gold: Bounce from Thursday's low stalls at $1,730

Gold: Bounce from Thursday's low stalls at $1,730

Gold faces rejection at $1,730 amid the bearish candlestick arrangement on the daily chart. A re-test of $1.715 could be seen, as the daily chart studies have aligned in favor of the bears. Key indicators like the MACD suggest bearish reversal. 

Gold News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures